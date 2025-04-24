Qualification of Extractables and Leachables for Combination Products, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will explore the contrasting standards for chemical characterization and toxicological qualification of E&L substances and propose a unified, dual-purpose strategy that satisfies both perspectives. Post this

By integrating ISO 10993-12/-18 and USP 1663/1664 for chemical assessment, along with ISO 10993-17 and ICH/PQRI-based frameworks for toxicological qualification, attendees will gain practical guidance on developing a compliant and comprehensive E&L program for combination products. In this webinar, the expert speakers will focus on the following topics:

Best practices for E&L testing in drug-device combination products

Approaches to toxicological qualification of leachables using regulatory-aligned methodologies

How to effectively apply both ISO 10993 and USP 1663/1664 standards in a unified E&L strategy

Regulatory considerations for navigating drug and device requirements in combination product development

Join Eric Hill, Chief Scientific Officer, Chemistry and Extractables & Leachables Labs, BA Sciences; and Dr. Isaac Mohar, Principal Scientist/Toxicologist Gradient, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Qualification of Extractables and Leachables for Combination Products.

