Qualified Customers Can Lease the 2024 CLA 250 Coupe at a Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona

Buyers can lease the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe from the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Dealership in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is thrilled to announce the possibility of leasing the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe in Scottsdale, Arizona. Qualified customers can take advantage of a special 36-month lease offer on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe through Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

This offer includes a dealer contribution of $1,099. Lease payments are calculated based on the vehicle's MSRP minus the dealer contribution, resulting in a competitive monthly payment. Financing options are available with an APR of 5.99% for up to 60 months at $19.33 per month per $1,000 financed. Buyers can also finance the 2024 CLA 250 Coupe for 36 and 48 months at $30.42 per month and $23.48 per month respectively.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe stands out with its sleek design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance. Known for its commanding presence and sophisticated features, the CLA 250 Coupe continues to set the standard in the luxury automotive market.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale boasts an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, including the latest models equipped with cutting-edge technology and luxurious amenities. The dealership is committed to providing exceptional service and competitive pricing, ensuring every customer finds the perfect vehicle to match their lifestyle and preferences.

In addition to the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe, the dealership offers a variety of special leases and financing offers on numerous other models. Their goal is to make leasing or purchasing a new Mercedes-Benz as effortless and rewarding as possible.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale to explore the inventory of new Mercedes-Benz models, learn more about the special offers and take advantage of the exceptional lease options. For more information, interested parties can contact the dealership's team in Scottsdale, Arizona, by dialing 480-845-0012.

