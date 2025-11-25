Qualified IT Technical Training Schools Can Now Be Paid with 529 Savings Plans

"This is a better choice for IT education" said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions. "An IT degree could cost between $100,000 and $400,000 for a 4-year degree. A full 3-month IT Certification program at CED Solutions would cost less than $25,000!" Post this

Most all of the Titans in the Tech Industry left college early to pursue success including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Paul Allen and many others.

What is a 529 plan?

A plan operated by a state or educational institution, with tax advantages and potentially other incentives to make it easier to save for college and other post-secondary training, or for tuition in connection with enrollment or attendance at an elementary or secondary public, private, or religious school for a designated beneficiary, such as a child or grandchild.

What is the main advantage of a typical 529 plan?

Earnings are not subject to federal tax and generally not subject to state tax when used for the qualified education expenses of the designated beneficiary, such as tuition, fees, books, as well as room and board at an eligible education institution and tuition at elementary or secondary schools.

For years, 529 savings plans have been widely known as a tax-advantaged vehicle for parents who want to save for their kids' college education. The mechanics are straightforward: you contribute after-tax money into an investment account, typically a portfolio of stocks and bonds. Those funds grow tax-free and can be withdrawn (also tax-free) for qualified educational expenses. Certain plans also provide an option to prepay future tuition at participating universities.

Thanks to new language in the H.R. 1 budget reconciliation bill recently signed into law, 529 savings plans can now serve as a tool for new avenues of professional development. The updated rules open 529 funds to pay for eligible credential programs and nondegree training—and almost needless to say, that's a major boon for tech pros who want to boost their skills.

If you're a software engineer, IT help desk technician, or other tech specialist, the opportunity is clear: you now have a tax-advantaged method to fund the certifications and skills needed to advance your career.

Here's the bottom line: the 529 savings plan—long viewed as a way for parents to pay for their kids' college tuition more efficiently—is now an even stronger way for people to fund all kinds of upskilling and training, including certifications and non-degree training programs. It's a game-changer for tech pros… and for companies, it's a powerful tool in the competition for talent.

Most of the IT Technical Courses and Certifications are now eligible to be paid by 529 savings plans. Contact your plan to enroll your student and use this new benefit.

https://www.cedsolutions.com [email protected] (800) 611-1840

Media Contact

Richard Rodgers, CED Solutions, 1 (800) 611-1840, [email protected], https://www.cedsolutions.com

SOURCE CED Solutions