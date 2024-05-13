Qualified Staffing Strategically Expands Qualified Professional & Technical Group

Qualified Staffing expands its Professional & Technical division. Rebranded as Qualified Professional & Technical, the division specializes in robust talent solutions for professional, technical, and executive staffing. Talent acquisition specialists are tenured in specialty industry fields, to help businesses navigate finding the right fit. This expansion leverages Qualified Staffing's 35+ years of experience and 40 offices across North America to provide local, specialized staffing services.
CLARKSTON, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualified Staffing, a premier provider of talent solutions for over 35 years, is proud to announce the expansion of their Qualified Professional & Technical Group (QPT). QPT's evolution is the result of laser focus on meeting client's growing needs and the marketplace demands. Focused on enhancing the distinction of its professional, technical and executive staffing offerings, QPT leverages the existing resources of Qualified Staffing. Localized market insights significantly enhance their capacity to deliver innovative staffing solutions.
"We are super excited about the momentum and our ability to shift into another gear with Qualified Professional & Technical. When our clients engage, they expect expertise and performance in terms of Professional and Technical staffing solutions, and our delivery on these expectations is what sets QPT apart from our competitors." – Keith Browne, Vice President, Qualified Professional & Technical.
QPT's talent acquisition specialists are valued as indispensable partners to businesses nationwide, providing unparalleled proficiency in identifying and securing candidates for specialized roles. Workforce solutions are tailored to acquire highly skilled professionals across a spectrum of industries including accounting, finance, human resources, marketing, procurement, engineering and design, research and development, and C-suite executives in existing and emerging industries.
With this expansion, QPT's talent acquisition specialists are better able to focus their dynamic recruiting approach to provide agile, innovative strategies to clients. Career candidates can expect complete confidence that their recruiter has in-depth knowledge and has asked pertinent questions to help match them with the perfect opportunity. With a history of nurturing their strong network of top-tier companies, QPT has access to opportunities that may be otherwise unknown to job seekers.
To explore how Qualified Professional & Technical can facilitate connections between exceptional talent and opportunities that need to be filled, reach out to Keith Browne at [email protected], or visit their new website at www.q-ptgroup.com.
Keith Browne, Qualified Professional & Technical, 1 248.704.8945, [email protected], www.q-ptgroup.com
Chelsea Mohn, Qualified Staffing, 1 810-230-0368 1014, [email protected], www.q-staffing.com
