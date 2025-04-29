Qualitas Announces Contract Beacon, an AI-Powered Solution for Finding and Organizing Contracts

Contract Beacon provides clients a complete inventory of their contracts and a more comprehensive understanding of what's in them. This enables clients to manage their contracts more effectively and minimize risk to the enterprise. Post this

"Contract Beacon provides clients a complete inventory of their contracts and a more comprehensive understanding of what's in them," says Lauryn Haake, Founder and President of Qualitas. "This enables clients to manage their contracts more effectively and minimize risk to the enterprise."

Compared to typical approaches in which human experts review tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of files, Contract Beacon delivers superior security and information governance by design. Using 'stateless' AI agents that retain no memory of the analysis they conduct, Contract Beacon's technology can be deployed exhaustively across file repositories to identify contracts without inadvertently exposing sensitive company information.

"Clients can now benefit from Qualitas' first-class consulting expertise, augmented by the power of Agentic AI," says Randy Friedman, Chief Customer Officer at Cognizer. "This new paradigm for CLM readiness, migration and contract due diligence outperforms previously manual approaches in every way."

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a full service consulting firm providing strategic advisory, solutions, and technical support for enterprise applications, especially Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions. Learn more at qualitascg.com.

About Cognizer

Cognizer pioneers breakthrough document intelligence AI focused on helping the modern enterprise unlock the value of data in complex documents, especially contracts. The company uses Agentic AI, deep-learning, and graph technologies to make an organization's people, processes, and programs more intelligent and impactful. Learn more at cognizer.ai.

