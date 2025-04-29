Qualitas Announces Contract Beacon, an AI-Powered Solution for Finding and Organizing Contracts

New solution delivers more comprehensive results more efficiently and securely than typical approaches.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qualitas Consulting Group, a provider of strategic advisory and technical support for enterprise applications, announces the launch of Contract Beacon, a solution that combines expert consultants and Agentic AI to accelerate CLM readiness, migration and contract due diligence. Contract Beacon leverages AI to find, classify, and organize contract documents stored throughout enterprise systems more quickly, securely, and efficiently than typical solutions that rely on manual effort.
Led by Qualitas consultants, Contract Beacon harnesses the power of Agentic AI designed by technology provider Cognizer. By automating large volumes of analytical tasks previously done manually, this new approach can review large repositories of corporate data to identify, deduplicate, and classify contracts more efficiently and accurately. Sophisticated analytics map relationships among contract documents, such as MSAs and related SOWs, all while processing information faster and more securely.
"Contract Beacon provides clients a complete inventory of their contracts and a more comprehensive understanding of what's in them," says Lauryn Haake, Founder and President of Qualitas. "This enables clients to manage their contracts more effectively and minimize risk to the enterprise."
Compared to typical approaches in which human experts review tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of files, Contract Beacon delivers superior security and information governance by design. Using 'stateless' AI agents that retain no memory of the analysis they conduct, Contract Beacon's technology can be deployed exhaustively across file repositories to identify contracts without inadvertently exposing sensitive company information.
"Clients can now benefit from Qualitas' first-class consulting expertise, augmented by the power of Agentic AI," says Randy Friedman, Chief Customer Officer at Cognizer. "This new paradigm for CLM readiness, migration and contract due diligence outperforms previously manual approaches in every way."
About Qualitas
Qualitas is a full service consulting firm providing strategic advisory, solutions, and technical support for enterprise applications, especially Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions. Learn more at qualitascg.com.
About Cognizer
Cognizer pioneers breakthrough document intelligence AI focused on helping the modern enterprise unlock the value of data in complex documents, especially contracts. The company uses Agentic AI, deep-learning, and graph technologies to make an organization's people, processes, and programs more intelligent and impactful. Learn more at cognizer.ai.
