Quality by Design in mRNA Manufacturing, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The mRNA production workflow is adaptable to production from milligram to multigram scale, supported by the high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) monitoring of the consumption of NTPs with the concomitant production of mRNA. Post this

A data-driven model of process yield (in g/L), including the impact of NTP concentration and Mg:NTP ratio on the reaction yield can be derived to optimize the reaction cost drivers (e.g. RNA polymerase and DNA template) while minimizing the dsRNA formation, a critical quality attribute in mRNA products.

mRNA purification can be achieved with affinity chromatography selective for polyadenylated mRNA (Oligo dT) coupled with reverse-phase chromatography, which is used to remove IVT components (NTPs, DNA and T7) and IVT by-products. The elimination of dsRNA improves translation and minimizes the activation of innate immune response. For the development of personalized, mRNA-based therapies, such as neoantigen mRNA vaccines, the minimization of the innate immune response may be critical to the clinical success of mRNA therapeutics.

