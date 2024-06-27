Quality Considerations for Mobile Blood Draws and Specimen Collections: Supporting Decentralized Studies and Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Collecting specimens in a participant's home and transporting specimens to a laboratory present complexities that should be integrated into an overall quality program. Post this

What may be less common to consider — but plays a critical role in overall quality — is the protocol to ensure quality during each step of the process throughout specimen collection, processing, handling and transport that takes place prior to the specimen arriving at the lab.

The considerations grow for decentralized trials and studies where the collection of samples likely will not occur at clinics or hospitals. In fact, blood draws and specimen collection in a decentralized model often occur in the most convenient location possible for participants: their home.

The convenience offered by decentralized trials can boost accessibility and support adherence and retention. However, collecting specimens in a participant's home and transporting specimens to a laboratory present complexities that should be integrated into an overall quality program.

In this webinar, the speakers will focus on topics such as considerations around the sample type, centrifuging and aliquoting protocols, and maintaining specimens at the appropriate temperature (refrigerated, frozen or ambient). In fact, a range of quality considerations at each step in the collection process play an important role in the overall quality management. If additional assessments, such as a personal interview or biometric measurements, will be conducted along with the blood draw or other specimen collection, the quality considerations expand.

Register for this webinar today to learn practical strategies to ensure quality management for sample collection, which is central to the laboratory testing requirements for decentralized clinical trials.

Join Dr. Hope Karnes, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Quest Diagnostics, Gene Stegeman, Director, Mobile Services for Health & Life Sciences, ExamOne; and Julia Larsen, RN, Director, Clinical Development Programs, Quest Diagnostics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Quality Considerations for Mobile Blood Draws and Specimen Collections: Supporting Decentralized Studies and Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks