Quality Inn Richmond Partners with EKU Athletics to Offer Exclusive Lodging Discounts for Fans and Families

RICHMOND, Ky., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Inn Richmond, the #1-rated hotel in Richmond on TripAdvisor and a proud Choice Hotels Platinum Award winner, today announced a new official partnership with Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Athletics. The collaboration provides exclusive discounted hotel rates for EKU fans, families, alumni, and visiting athletic groups attending games and events throughout the year.
As part of the partnership, EKU supporters can secure special pricing by booking directly through Quality Inn Richmond's dedicated EKU page at
https://richmondqualityinn.com/attractions/eku/
or by calling the hotel's reservation line at 859-316-0445.
"We are honored to support EKU Athletics and welcome their incredible fan base to our community," said Hemesh Patel, General Manager of Quality Inn Richmond. "For more than 20 years, we've hosted law enforcement officers during criminal justice and DOCJT trainings. Partnering with EKU Athletics continues our long tradition of serving those who come to Richmond for education, training, and sports."
Quality Inn Richmond is a recently renovated property recognized for outstanding guest satisfaction, earning multiple awards including the Choice Hotels Platinum Award, which places the hotel among the top-performing properties nationwide. The hotel consistently ranks as the #1 hotel in Richmond, Kentucky on TripAdvisor, with guests praising its cleanliness, comfort, modern amenities, and exceptional service.
Conveniently located off Interstate 75, the hotel is just minutes from Eastern Kentucky University, Roy Kidd Stadium, Alumni Coliseum, and numerous local dining and entertainment options. Amenities include:
- Renovated guest rooms with premium bedding
- Free high-speed WiFi
- Flat-screen TVs with Netflix and YouTube TV
- Hot complimentary breakfast
- Seasonal outdoor pool and modern fitness center
- Pet-friendly accommodations
- Free parking and easy highway access
"Our proximity to EKU makes us an ideal choice for game days, campus visits, athletic tournaments, and family weekends," Patel added. "We look forward to welcoming EKU fans with exclusive savings and a truly exceptional stay."
About Quality Inn Richmond
Quality Inn Richmond is an award-winning, recently renovated hotel located in the heart of Richmond, Kentucky. Known for its cleanliness, comfort, and warm hospitality, the hotel proudly serves EKU travelers, families, business guests, and the wider community. Quality Inn Richmond is the recipient of the Choice Hotels Platinum Award, ranking it among the top hotels in the Choice Hotels system.
