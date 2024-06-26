Quality Insights Appoints Healthcare Leader Rich Greenhill as Chief Transformation Officer

"Rich's remarkable background and proven leadership in healthcare transformation and operations strategy will be an invaluable asset to our team. His vision for digital transformation and culture change aligns perfectly with our mission." --Sven Berg, Quality Insights CEO Post this

His expertise in analytics translation and development of frameworks for integrated delivery systems positions him perfectly to lead Quality Insights' charge toward digital transformation, process optimization, and innovation.

"Joining Quality Insights is an exciting next step in my career. I am deeply committed to leveraging my background in healthcare strategy, quality, data analytics, and population health management to drive forward the organization's goals," Greenhill said. "I look forward to fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration that propels Quality Insights to new heights."

Greenhill comes to Quality Insights with a formidable resume, including his most recent role as Director and Assistant Professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) in the School of Health Professions. He co-led strategic planning and was a Co-Investigator on more than $500,000 in grants for population health research, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and innovation research. Greenhill is well-published, with numerous peer-reviewed articles, textbooks, and editorials advancing care delivery and quality. His tenure as Chief of Quality and Systems Improvement at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital saw the implementation of robust strategies to enhance patient care and operational efficiency.

Greenhill's executive experience also includes roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at El Buen Samaritano, Austin, TX, Senior Director of Performance Improvement at HCA Methodist, San Antonio, TX, and other notable positions where he led significant operational improvements.

A sought-after international and national speaker, he is a national faculty member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), an expert for the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), World Health Organization, and the National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ), and a Board Member for the College of Behavioral Healthcare Leadership. He was elected to the prestigious International Academy for Quality in Healthcare (IAQS), joining luminaries in the universe of quality improvement and patient safety, such as Sir Liam Donaldson, Donald Berwick, and Jeffrey Braithwaite. Membership in the Academy is lifelong and one of the highest honors that someone in healthcare quality can achieve.

Sven Berg, CEO of Quality Insights, expressed great enthusiasm for Greenhill's appointment: "Rich's remarkable background and proven leadership in healthcare transformation and operations strategy will be an invaluable asset to our team. His vision for digital transformation and culture change aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to have him lead our efforts in becoming an even more agile, efficient, and innovative organization."

Greenhill holds a Doctorate in Health Administration from Central Michigan University, an M.Sc. in Data Science from Texas Tech University, an MBA and M.Sc. in Health Care Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus, and a B.Sc. in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University. Additionally, he is an ACHE Fellow, a Project Management Professional (PMP), a Six Sigma Master Black Belt (SSMBB), a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ), and a Healthcare Accreditation Certified Professional (HACP-CMS).

Quality Insights is dedicated to improving health and healthcare quality through dynamic partnerships, evidence-based practices, and a patient-first philosophy. With a track record of driving significant improvements in healthcare outcomes, Quality Insights remains at the forefront of quality innovation and healthcare transformation. Learn more at www.qualityinsights.org.

