AAEA members release new research in JAAEA

MILWAUKEE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The demand for fresh blueberries with the label "Stay fresh" experienced the smallest decline after a one percent increase in price, compared to the labels "Crunchy", and "Sweety". A new study finds useful insights for blueberry growers, retailers, and marketers that could help inform the development of strategies to increase the per capita consumption of fresh blueberries.

In the article "Quality-Related Descriptors to Increase Fresh Blueberries Purchase - Evidence from a Basket-Based Choice Experiment" published in the Journal of the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association by Xueying Ma and R. Karina Gallardo from Washington State University , Elizabeth Canales from Mississippi State University, and Massimo Iorizzo from North Carolina State University. The study identify which sensory and hedonic quality descriptors of fresh blueberries will likely increase the likelihood of purchasing.

The authors say, "The study revealed that fresh blueberries containing a "Stay Fresh" descriptor on the package had a smaller price elasticity relative to packages with no descriptors or "Sweety" and "Crunchy" descriptors. This suggests consumers are less sensitive to price changes when the package of blueberries have trigger words that communicate a longer shelf-life."

If you are interested in setting up an interview, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Media Contact

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association