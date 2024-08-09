Quality vs. Speed: How Long Should My Garage Floor Take? We know, having your entire garage floor installed in a single day sounds awesome. Who doesn't like disruptive work being done as fast as possible? Well, if you talk to professionals (plumbers, roofers, electricians, etc.) they might say you should take as much time as you need to get it right.

We know, having your entire garage floor installed in a single day sounds awesome. Who doesn't like disruptive work being done as fast as possible? Well, if you talk to professionals (plumbers, roofers, electricians, etc.) they might say you should take as much time as you need to get it right.

One-day polyurea-polyaspartic systems face several significant obstacles around here:

Moisture Management: Michigan's variable climate — humid summers and wet winter — results in high moisture content in concrete. One-day systems, that use fast-curing polyurea-polyaspartics as the primer coat, don't allow enough time for proper moisture management. This leads to bubbling, cracking, and peeling.

variable climate — humid summers and wet winter — results in high moisture content in concrete. One-day systems, that use fast-curing polyurea-polyaspartics as the primer coat, don't allow enough time for proper moisture management. This leads to bubbling, cracking, and peeling. Temperature Fluctuations: The drastic temperature changes between seasons can cause the concrete to expand and contract. One-day systems might not provide a strong enough bond to withstand these stresses, leading to delamination and coating failure.

Surface Preparation: Adequate surface preparation is crucial for coating adhesion. The rushed nature of one-day systems often leads to insufficient surface profiling, compromising the longevity and performance of the coating.

That's why we always have to recommend the two-day installation process. Yes, it takes longer, but good quality always takes a little time. That single extra day will buy you a significantly long lifetime for your new floor — instead of paying for repairs over and over again, starting only months after installation, you'll enjoy a sturdy, beautiful floor for years to come with minimal upkeep.

Here's How It Works:

Two-day installations are superior to one-day installations because of their ability to manage moisture effectively and ensure proper curing. On the first day, a slower-curing, moisture-mitigating 100%-solids epoxy primer is applied as a moisture vapor barrier. This slower-curing, high-build coat deeply penetrates the concrete to create a solid, moisture-resistant foundation. This application method prevents moisture (and the resulting hydrostatic pressure) from creating serious issues like bubbling and peeling.

On the second day, we apply two 100%-solids polyurea-polyaspartic top coats (not only one like "one-day" systems), providing the needed UV, stain, chemical and impact resistance. This thorough process ensures that the coating system can withstand environmental stress and maintain its integrity over time.

Instead of searching for the quickest way to install your floor possible, try to find the method that'll withstand years of wear and tear and mitigate moisture issues across the board. Two-day installations are crucial if you're wanting to avoid repairs in the next few months, and respectable, seasoned professionals will agree.

