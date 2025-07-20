QualityDoor.com Launches Kora: The World's First AI-Powered Commercial Door Hardware Expert

QualityDoor.com launches Kora, an AI assistant redefining commercial door hardware support.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move that sets a new standard for the door hardware industry, QualityDoor.com has officially launched Kora, the world's first AI-powered expert dedicated to commercial door hardware support. Designed to revolutionize how contractors, facility managers, and procurement teams shop and receive product support, Kora offers an unmatched digital assistant experience available 24/7 on the QualityDoor.com platform.

Kora is not just a chatbot; it is a fully integrated virtual expert built to streamline the commercial hardware buying process. Whether customers need help identifying the right replacement part, tracking down a hard-to-find component, or receiving tailored recommendations, Kora delivers fast, reliable, and informed responses using advanced AI trained specifically in door hardware.

"Commercial hardware ordering can be technical and time-sensitive. We built Kora to eliminate the friction in that process," said a spokesperson from QualityDoor.com. "Our goal has always been to pair deep industry knowledge with modern technology, and Kora is a major leap forward in achieving that."

In addition to answering questions and guiding product discovery, Kora is also trained to escalate inquiries directly to Quality Door's experienced support team when needed, ensuring that customers always get the help they need, whether through AI or human expertise.

QualityDoor.com, a trusted distributor for top brands like Von Duprin, LCN, Schlage, Sargent, and Corbin Russwin, continues to lead the market by integrating cutting-edge tools with their decades of experience. The launch of Kora highlights the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, service, and simplifying the commercial hardware experience.

Kora is now live on QualityDoor.com, offering real-time assistance for thousands of SKUs and product types in the commercial hardware space.

About QualityDoor.com

QualityDoor.com is a leading distributor of commercial door hardware, serving contractors, institutions, and facilities nationwide. Known for fast shipping, expert service, and an extensive product catalog from 80+ industry-leading brands, the company combines traditional service values with next-gen tools like Kora to provide the best possible customer experience.

Media Contact

Jeff Dinardo, Quality Door & Hardware Inc., 1 8009923667, [email protected], https://qualitydoor.com/

SOURCE Quality Door & Hardware Inc.