Quantic Wenzel Achieves AS9100D Certification for Aerospace Quality Management System

Our AS9100D certification reflects the discipline and accountability we bring to every aspect of our operation. Post this

"Our AS9100D certification reflects the discipline and accountability we bring to every aspect of our operation.," says Victor S. Mejia, Quality Manager at Quantic Wenzel. "It also reflects the dedication of our amazing team and inspires us to keep raising the bar together."

AS9100D was developed by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and is the recognized standard for quality management in the Aviation, Space, and Defense industries. Fewer than 20,000 companies worldwide hold this certification. It builds on ISO 9001 by adding requirements for product safety, risk management, counterfeit parts prevention, and traceability- making it one of the most rigorous quality standards in manufacturing today.

The certification audit was conducted by the Performance Review Institute (PRI), a well-established third-party registrar known for its strict oversight of aerospace and defense quality systems. The process included a detailed review of Quantic Wenzel's procedures, documentation, and execution across business development, design, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

Explore Quantic Wenzel's Frequency Control and Timing Solutions

About Quantic Wenzel

Since 1978, Quantic Wenzel has set the standard for ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond. Quantic Wenzel's frequency control and timing products are designed into mission-critical military, space, and commercial applications, performing in the most extreme environments. And as a Quantic company, Quantic Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. To learn more about Quantic Wenzel, visit quanticwenzel.com.

Media Contact

William Walsh, Quantic Wenzel, 1 512-835-2038, [email protected], https://www.quanticwenzel.com/

SOURCE Quantic Wenzel