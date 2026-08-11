Quantified Named One of the Fastest-Growing AI & Data Companies on the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

"We believe the next era of sales performance will be defined by AI coaching that is personalized, measurable, and built into the way commercial teams prepare and perform every day," said Noah Zandan, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantified. Post this

Quantified's inclusion among the fastest-growing AI and data companies in the U.S. follows a year of significant product expansion and customer momentum. Long recognized for its market-leading AI Roleplay capabilities, Quantified has expanded into a full AI Sales Coaching Platform designed to support the complete commercial rep lifecycle, from onboarding and launch preparation to field execution, coaching, compliance, authoring, insights, and continuous improvement.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row, and again within the Artificial Intelligence & Data segment, is a meaningful validation of Quantified's growth, our team's execution, and the value we are delivering for customers," said Noah Zandan, CEO and Co-Founder of Quantified. "We believe the next era of sales performance will be defined by AI coaching that is personalized, measurable, and built into the way commercial teams prepare and perform every day. That is especially important in regulated industries, where every conversation matters and every rep needs to be ready."

Quantified serves enterprise customers in highly regulated industries where readiness, compliance, and measurable outcomes are critical. Its customers include leading life sciences organizations such as Astellas, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda, Novartis, Sanofi, Bayer, Otsuka, Regeneron, UCB, Vantive, and many others.

In life sciences, commercial teams face increasing pressure to launch products faster, certify field teams more efficiently, reinforce approved messaging, and ensure reps are prepared for complex healthcare professional conversations. Quantified helps organizations move beyond one-time training moments toward continuous, personalized AI coaching that gives reps more effective practice, managers better coaching insight, and leaders stronger visibility into readiness and field performance.

"This recognition comes at a pivotal time for the market," Zandan added. "Organizations are moving beyond generic AI experimentation and toward purpose-built AI platforms that solve critical business problems. For commercial teams in life sciences and regulated industries, the challenge is not simply training completion. It is demonstrated readiness, compliant execution, and continuous performance improvement. That is the problem Quantified is built to solve."

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

About Quantified

Quantified is the AI sales coaching platform for life sciences and regulated commercial teams. Built on a fine-tuned private model and an MLR-aware governance layer, Quantified helps training and commercial leaders improve rep readiness, scale coaching, ensure compliant messaging, and drive measurable field performance — across the full rep lifecycle. Quantified's six integrated AI agents work in concert to move organizations beyond one-time training moments and toward continuous, personalized coaching at scale. Quantified is widely deployed at 30+ enterprise customers, including 10 of the top global pharma companies. Learn more at www.quantified.ai.

Media Contact

Wayne St. Amand, Quantified, 1 617-733-7784, [email protected], www.quantified.ai

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SOURCE Quantified