Quantifying Genetic Stability and Quality Control of Multiple Integrations of Orthogonal Transposases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The transposon-based platform avoids major challenges presented by random integration or viral-based delivery systems.

To ensure that each transposon is integrated correctly and to demonstrate its orthogonality, they have performed genetic QC by means of Targeted Locus Amplification (TLA) coupled with next-generation sequencing (NGS). This allowed for the identification and genetic characterization of all integration sites of each transposon. Furthermore, by comparing the TLA data of different timepoints they were able to evaluate the genetic stability and integrity of the transposons.

Join this webinar to learn about transposase-mediated genome engineering, genetic quality control and ensuring the genetic stability of orthogonal transposons in the generation of cell lines with Leap-In Transposase® technology.

Join Maya Wright Clark, PhD, Sales and Account Manager, Cergentis; and Mário Pereira, Director of Technologies and Business Development, ATUM, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Quantifying Genetic Stability and Quality Control of Multiple Integrations of Orthogonal Transposases.

