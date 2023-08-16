Quantiphi Launches TotalCare Strategic AWS Workload Managed Services

Quantiphi's AWS customers continue to ask for highly complex data and ML/AI solutions that require a high degree of sophisticated ongoing services. Our TotalCare™ strategic workload Managed Services Offering is intended to address this need. -Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller Tweet this

TotalCare™ service goes beyond standard support through dedicated staff augmentation teams who can implement, enhance and maintain AWS solutions leaving organizations feeling confident in Quantiphi's managed service expertise.

Quantiphi offers services in regulated and non-regulated markets under the AWS TotalCare™ umbrella, including:

Strategic Staff Augmentation

Machine Learning/AI/MLOps

Data Platform/Data Warehouse

Infrastructure

Infrastructure (SecOps/DevOps)

Applications (Internal/Third party)

HyperCare Support

"Quantiphi's AWS customers continue to ask for highly complex data and ML/AI solutions that require a high degree of sophisticated ongoing services," Quantiphi AWS Global CEO Jim Keller said. "Our TotalCare™ strategic workload Managed Services Offering is intended to address this need. Our customers want to ensure their in-house team members are working on the highest value initiatives and they are choosing to outsource the ongoing management and upkeep of data lake, machine learning and similar workloads to Quantiphi."

TotalCare™ equips organizations with the essential knowledge and support to enhance the performance of their data platforms, applications, machine learning endeavors, infrastructure management and the overall AWS environment. Through Quantiphi's expertise and assistance, organizations can maximize the potential of their systems and achieve optimal efficiency and effectiveness in their AWS operations.

