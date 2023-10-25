Quantiphi Named a 2023 ACORD Implementation Excellence Award Winner

"This recent milestone showcases our dedication to solving what matters for our customers through unparalleled productivity and efficiency, helping them scale their respective businesses like never before." -Arunima Gautam, Quantiphi Post this

Dociphi, a Software as a Service (SaaS) Intelligent Document Processing Platform, allows businesses to seamlessly classify and extract important information from relevant documents for critical business functions. ACORD forms play a major role in the insurance sector, with the majority of carriers using them for underwriting submissions and claims. Dociphi's patent-pending proprietary document extraction models empower customers to streamline document processing workflows, ensure compliance, expedite decision-making and enhance customer service. With Dociphi, customers benefit from:

Seamless classification and data extraction from ACORD Forms

Triangulation of extracted data fields in various ACORD formats and other documents, eliminating the need for manual data entry and validation

Enrichment and validation of the extracted data fields with third-party data sources (like D&B)

Comprehensive support for existing and upcoming ACORD forms

Quantiphi's Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance, Bhaskar Kalita said the ACORD recognition is a significant milestone for any company operating in the insurance sector, as it demonstrates a commitment to excellence and innovation.

"This award is a testament to Dociphi' s exceptional coverage of ACORD Forms and its AI-led implementation capabilities," Kalita said. "We are thrilled to receive our first industry recognition for Dociphi."

Quantiphi Product Owner for Dociphi, Arunima Gautam said Dociphi's capabilities offer a heightened level of efficiency and convenience for businesses.

"This recent milestone showcases our dedication to solving what matters for our customers through unparalleled productivity and efficiency, helping them scale their respective businesses like never before," Gautam said.

"With this award, Quantiphi has cemented its place among the distinguished ACORD Trusted Implementation Partners," Gautam said. "Dociphi, having already armed itself with ACORD's redistribution license, offers a comprehensive solution to address industry pain points, opening doors to new possibilities. It's a milestone that spells world class accuracy, efficiency, compliance, and a distinct competitive advantage for Quantiphi's insurance customers."

