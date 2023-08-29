Quantiphi Sweeps 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in Four Categories

Being recognized at Google Cloud Next '23 with four awards in a single year is unprecedented and underscores our dedication, expertise and innovative spirit. -Asif Hasan, Quantiphi Co-Founder. Tweet this

Breakthrough Partner of the Year - North America

Talent Development Partner of the Year - North America

Specialization Partner of the Year - Marketing Analytics

Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year - Manufacturing

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said winning four Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards is a reflection of Quantiphi's commitment to delivering breakthrough solutions and redefining what's possible with data and AI.

"Being recognized at Google Cloud Next '23 with four awards in a single year is unprecedented and underscores our dedication, expertise and innovative spirit," Hasan said. "We are eager to collaborate with industry peers, customers, and Google Cloud experts to explore new opportunities and inspire future breakthroughs."

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Quantiphi as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

Quantiphi is exhibiting its solutions at Google Cloud Next '23, including baioniq, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform, and AI solutions for automation, experiences, and productivity. Hasan, a member of the Google Next Leaders' Circle, will also be discussing his strategy for helping organizations emerge as responsible AI leaders.

