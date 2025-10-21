Quantive Advises ICS on Sale to Redhawk Federal Solutions

Quantive Advisors, LLC served as exclusive sell-side advisor to Internetwork Consulting Services, LLC (ICS), a HUBZone-certified small business, in its acquisition by Redhawk Federal Solutions. ICS brings over 25 years of proven expertise in IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Full Lifecycle Software Development to complement Redhawk Federal's AI-powered solutions for digital transformation in the federal contracting space. The transaction enables the combined organization to deliver enhanced mission-critical support to federal agencies and defense contractors, from cloud infrastructure management to next-generation edge computing and AI-enhanced analytics.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Internetwork Consulting Services, LLC ("ICS") in its recent acquisition by Redhawk Federal Solutions ("Redhawk").

"Joining Redhawk Federal marks a transformative milestone for ICS and our clients across the federal contracting landscape," said Bob Stanley, President of ICS. "Our 25+ years of proven expertise in IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Full Lifecycle Software Development perfectly complements Redhawk Federal's AI-powered solutions for digital transformation, along with their knowledge of the federal government and aerospace & defense industry. Our combined expertise will enable us to offer federal agencies and defense contractors unprecedented mission-critical support, from cloud infrastructure management to next-generation edge computing and AI-enhanced analytics. We're excited to leverage Redhawk Federal's extensive aerospace and defense relationships while maintaining the personalized, quality-focused approach that has made ICS a trusted partner for over two decades."

About ICS

Internetwork Consulting Services, LLC (ICS) is a HUBZone-certified small business and highly experienced service provider headquartered in Cambridge, Maryland. For over 25 years, ICS has provided secure solutions to commercial, civilian, and government customers that meet and exceed expectations.

ICS' core capabilities are focused in three key areas: IT Infrastructure Solutions, Information and Cyber Security and Full Lifecycle Software Development.. ICS's team operates using agile best practices based on industry standards drawn from PMI, CMMI, (ISO), and ITIL, while developing right-sized solutions that are flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient for customers requiring the highest quality products and services.

About Redhawk

Redhawk Federal Solutions is a full-service technology consulting firm headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company delivers AI-powered solutions across digital transformation, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity, and data analytics, helping government and highly regulated industry clients modernize operations and strengthen mission outcomes. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, security, and scalability, Redhawk empowers its customers to modernize systems, streamline processes, and achieve operational excellence in highly regulated environments. Redhawk and its subsidiaries have successfully delivered over 200 projects across federal, defense, and commercial sectors, consistently earning the highest client satisfaction ratings and industry recognition for innovation and execution excellence.

About Quantive

Quantive is a veteran-owned and operated M&A advisory firm focusing on tech companies with $3-15M EBITDA ($15-150M in enterprise value). Founded in 2011, we work in three principal areas:

Sell-Side M&A Advisory for founder-led companies in the lower middle market ($3-15M EBITDA)

Value Maximization Consulting geared towards value maximization and getting "market ready"

Valuation services supporting transaction, tax, and litigation matters

Get in touch — we'd be delighted to discuss how we might be a fit for your particular project.

