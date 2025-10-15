Quantive Advises Legal Decoder on Strategic Investment by Trajectory Capital Management

Quantive Advisors, LLC served as exclusive sell-side advisor to Legal Decoder, Inc., an AI-powered legal spend management platform and 2025 ACC Value Champion winner, in its strategic investment by Trajectory Capital Management. Legal Decoder, which provides data-driven intelligence to Fortune 500 legal teams and AmLaw 100 firms, has delivered tens of millions in client savings and helped law firms improve realization by over 10%. The September 2025 transaction positions Legal Decoder to expand its impact with continued leadership from co-founders Joseph R. Tiano Jr. as President and Chris Miller as Chief Technology Officer.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Legal Decoder, Inc. ("Legal Decoder") in its recent strategic investment by Trajectory Capital Management.

Legal Decoder is an AI-powered legal spend management platform and 2025 ACC Value Champion winner that delivers data-driven intelligence to Fortune 500 legal teams and AmLaw 100 firms. Co-founded by Joseph R. Tiano Jr. and Chris Miller, Legal Decoder has spent the past decade transforming legal spend analytics from gut feelings into actionable insights that drive measurable results for both corporate legal departments and law firms.

The platform has delivered impressive outcomes across its client base. Corporate clients have achieved tens of millions in savings, including a 25% spend reduction by a Tier 1 global investment bank on a substantial portion of its matters, while gaining tighter billing guideline compliance and deeper insight into firm behavior. Law firms using the platform have improved realization by over 10%, accelerated review cycles by 70%, and reduced disputes by 30%.

Joseph R. Tiano Jr. serves as President and Chris Miller continues as Chief Technology Officer following Trajectory Capital's strategic investment in September 2025.

"Now that we're squarely in the era of AI, our partnership with Trajectory, Chris and our development team's commitment to deploying best-in-class tools, we have the team in place to expand Legal Decoder's impact dramatically," said Tiano. "Clients have been realizing millions of dollars in value and we're ready to deliver that at scale."

About Legal Decoder

Legal Decoder is the AI-powered leader in legal spend management. The company's Legal Spend Analytics technology analyzes legal spend and billing data to ensure more accurate pricing of legal services while at the same time ensuring best-in-class efficiency in service delivery, unwavering outside counsel guideline compliance and optimal value in legal services delivered for both corporate legal departments and law firms.

About Trajectory Capital Management

Trajectory Capital Management is an enterprise technology fund investing in software, data services and application AI. The founding partners have collaborated for the past 15 years, and previously led both operating, acquisition, and investing teams. Over the past three decades, the fund's partners have invested in and acquired dozens of companies and have been involved from early-stage through to billion-dollar outcomes.

About Quantive

Quantive is a veteran-owned and operated M&A advisory firm focusing on tech companies with $3-15M EBITDA ($15-150M in enterprise value). Founded in 2011, we work in three principal areas:

Sell-Side M&A Advisory for founder-led companies in the lower middle market ($3-15M EBITDA)

Value Maximization Consulting geared towards value maximization and getting "market ready"

Valuation services supporting transaction, tax, and litigation matters

