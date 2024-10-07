Quantive Advises Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists on Sale

Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists, Inc., a leading specialty electrical services provider located in the DC area, in their recent acquisition by Wacona Capital ("Wacona").

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists, Inc. ("MAPS") in their recent acquisition by Wacona Capital ("Wacona").

MAPS is a preeminent specialty electrical services provider focused on data center work in and around the greater Washington, DC market. Since its founding in 1985, MAPS has evolved into one of the preeminent providers serving the mission-critical power requirements in the fast-growing data center market. MAPS' partnership with Wacona is intended to facilitate further growth and meet the expanding needs of their clients. Andrew Kulhman will remain in his role as President of MAPS, while CFO Mike Preston will be retiring.

MAPS President Andrew Kuhlman said, "We're incredibly pleased we partnered with Quantive to lead our transaction. Dan and his team's tireless efforts and guidance got us across the finish line and have helped position us to further accelerate our progress with a great financial sponsor in Wacona. I highly recommend Quantive as a trusted advisor to any CEO looking to take the next step in their company's journey.

Quantive's Founder and Managing Partner Dan Doran remarked, "Andrew and Mike have done an incredible job building MAPS into the firm that it is today. It was a pleasure to work with them and the Wacona team, and I'm excited to see how their next chapter unfolds."

About MAPS:

Since its establishment in 1985, Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists has built a strong reputation for offering cutting-edge technical expertise and a transparent approach to meeting customers' needs. MAPS almost exclusively serves the data center market in Northern Virginia—a market through which nearly 70% of the world's internet traffic flows. The company provides a variety of mission-critical electrical services for its customers, for whom the cost of electrical system failure is significant—ranging from new data center facility builds to infrared scanning and equipment maintenance.

About Quantive

Quantive is a veteran-owned and operated M&A advisory firm focusing on firms with $10-150M in enterprise value. Founded in 2011, we work in three principal areas:

M&A Advisory for founder-led companies in the lower middle market

Valuation services supporting transaction, tax, and litigation matters

Consulting services geared towards value maximization and getting "market ready"

Get in touch — we'd be delighted to discuss how we might be a fit for your particular project.

Media Contact

