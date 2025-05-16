Quantive Advises Productive Programming Inc. on Sale to Crest Rock Partners

Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Productive Programming Inc. (PPI) in its recent acquisition by Crest Rock Partners. The transaction was led by Quantive's Dan Doran. This investment will allow PPI to accelerate product development and continue expanding its Care Compass software and service solutions to customers nationwide. PPI's founder and executive team also invested alongside Crest Rock.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Productive Programming Inc. (PPI) in its recent acquisition by Crest Rock Partners. The transaction was led by Quantive's Dan Doran.

This investment will allow PPI to accelerate product development and continue expanding its Care Compass software and service solutions to customers nationwide. PPI's founder and executive team also invested alongside Crest Rock.

"We are thrilled to work with Crest Rock to help grow our business," said Eric Ripp, Founder & CEO at PPi. "When we began this process, we were looking for a partner whose culture and investment approach was aligned with our vision and values, and found Crest Rock to be the perfect fit. Their prior experience in the healthcare IT space will help us make appropriate investment decisions to support all areas of our business as we continue to expand our offerings across multiple end markets. We're eager to bring new ideas and offerings to our current and future customers across every market we serve today."

About PPI:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Verona, WI, PPi provides software-as-a-service and ("SaaS") tech-enabled services, including care management software, electronic health records ("EHR") software, claims processing software, and third-party administrator ("TPA") services to healthcare and benefits programs across the United States. PPi's Care Compass software platform provides an end-to-end solution for customer needs across patient management, provider management, regulatory reporting, CRM, and claims processing. Their customers span Medicaid and Medicare-funded programs like PACE, MLTC, and ACO REACH, as well as privately managed benefits organizations. These customers are healthcare payors and providers responsible for the long-term care of elderly, at-risk, disadvantaged and/or underserved populations – a critical and growing need in society. The Company plans to expand its software and service offerings while continuing to drive innovation and AI/ML capabilities inside its Care Compass platform, the industry's only full-service platform built from the ground up as a single application.

About Crest Rock Partners

Crest Rock Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on the lower middle market. Founded in 2019, the firm seeks investment opportunities to leverage its principals' extensive operating and investing experience to help companies execute their strategic growth initiatives. Through the team's completion of over 60 acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, and integrations, Crest Rock has developed a differentiated investment process and partnership approach, working with management, founders, and other shareholders to establish alignment and achieve mutual objectives. Crest Rock targets control investments across multiple industry verticals, including software, technology, IT services, tech-enabled business services, manufacturing, and industrial services, with enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $150 million.

About Quantive

Quantive is a veteran-owned and operated M&A advisory firm focusing on tech companies with $3-15M EBITDA ($15-150M in enterprise value). Founded in 2011, we work in three principal areas:

Sell-Side M&A Advisory for founder-led companies in the lower middle market ( $3 - 15M EBITDA)

- EBITDA) Value Maximization Consulting geared towards value maximization and getting "market ready"

Valuation services supporting transaction, tax, and litigation matters

