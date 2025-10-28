Quantive Advises WebFirst on Sale to Redhawk Federal Solutions

Quantive Advisors, LLC served as exclusive sell-side advisor to WebFirst Inc., an award-winning, minority-owned web applications company, in its acquisition by Redhawk Federal Solutions. WebFirst brings over 20 years of proven success in web development, with particular expertise in Drupal development and migrations, serving federal agencies, state agencies, higher education institutions, non-profits, and associations. The strategic combination enables WebFirst to scale its operations and expand its technological capabilities while leveraging Redhawk Federal's extensive industry relationships to accelerate digital infrastructure modernization for clients.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantive Advisors, LLC ("Quantive") is pleased to announce another successful transaction. Quantive acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to WebFirst Inc. ("WebFirst") in its recent acquisition by Redhawk Federal Solutions ("Redhawk").

"This acquisition by Redhawk Federal represents an incredible opportunity for WebFirst to amplify our impact in the federal contracting space while expanding our technological capabilities," said Sanjay Patel, President at WebFirst. "This strategic combination will allow us to scale our operations significantly while maintaining the personalized service and on-time, within-budget delivery that our clients have come to expect. We're excited to leverage Redhawk Federal's extensive industry relationships and technical innovation to help our clients modernize their digital infrastructure at an unprecedented pace."

About WebFirst

WebFirst is an award-winning web applications company that has established itself as a specialized technology leader, serving federal agencies, state agencies, higher education institutions, non-profits, and associations. Operating as a minority-owned, small business, WebFirst, Inc. brings over 20 years of proven success in web development, with particular expertise in Drupal development and migrations. WebFirst leverages extensive experience in building web and mobile applications, creating specialized, high-quality solutions delivered on time and within budget.

The company's comprehensive service portfolio spans Customer Experience (CX) and UX/UI design, Content Management Systems (Drupal and WordPress), Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions, including ChatBots and Generative AI, and advanced Data Visualization capabilities. WebFirst's AI and ML offerings help agencies manage and act on their data through automated data tagging, intelligent chatbots, and generative AI tools. With a focus on health, education, and agriculture sectors, WebFirst has built its reputation on achieving the highest quality, most cost-effective solutions through rigorous testing and effective communication.

About Redhawk

Redhawk Federal Solutions is a full-service technology consulting firm headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company delivers AI-powered solutions across digital transformation, cloud-native platforms, cybersecurity, and data analytics, helping government and highly regulated industry clients modernize operations and strengthen mission outcomes. With a focus on enhancing efficiency, security, and scalability, Redhawk empowers its customers to modernize systems, streamline processes, and achieve operational excellence in highly regulated environments. Redhawk and its subsidiaries have successfully delivered over 200 projects across federal, defense, and commercial sectors, consistently earning the highest client satisfaction ratings and industry recognition for innovation and execution excellence.

About Quantive

Quantive is a veteran-owned and operated M&A advisory firm focusing on tech companies with $3-15M EBITDA ($15-150M in enterprise value). Founded in 2011, we work in three principal areas:

Sell-Side M&A Advisory for founder-led companies in the lower middle market ($3-15M EBITDA)

Value Maximization Consulting geared towards value maximization and getting "market ready"

Valuation services supporting transaction, tax, and litigation matters

