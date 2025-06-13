QuantivRisk Appoints Former Progressive Insurance Chief Legal Officer Daniel P. Mascaro to Advisory Board

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Dan Mascaro to the QuantivRisk Advisory Board," said John Pettit, CEO of QuantivRisk. "His unparalleled experience provides an invaluable perspective" Post this

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Dan Mascaro to the QuantivRisk Advisory Board," said John Pettit, CEO of QuantivRisk. "His unparalleled experience as Chief Legal Officer and in various leadership roles at Progressive, particularly in claims and legal operations, provides an invaluable perspective. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to refine our solutions and expand our impact on the auto claims industry."

During his distinguished career at the Progressive Corporation, Mascaro served as Chief Legal Officer, where he was responsible for managing the comprehensive legal affairs of the company. Prior to this, he held a variety of critical leadership positions, including Media Business Leader, Personal Lines General Manager for the central region, and Claims Legal Business Leader for four years. These roles provided him with a holistic view of the auto insurance lifecycle, from claims handling to business strategy and customer engagement.

"QuantivRisk is addressing a critical need in the auto insurance industry by bringing true objectivity and transparency to liability determination," said Daniel P. Mascaro. "I am impressed by their innovative approach and the potential for their solutions to create an accurate and efficient claims process for all parties. I look forward to contributing my experience to help guide QuantivRisk in achieving its ambitious goals."

Prior to joining Progressive in 2002, Mascaro was a partner in the BakerHostetler law firm, further solidifying his strong legal foundation.

His comprehensive background spanning legal, operational, and strategic leadership within the auto insurance sector makes him an exceptional addition to the QuantivRisk Advisory Board, particularly as the company focuses on advanced auto claim assessment strategies and leveraging data to enhance business processes.

Mascaro holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

