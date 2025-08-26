QuantivRisk Bolsters Advisory Board with Appointment of Tech Innovator Kevin T. Reilley

"We are eager to leverage Kevin's knowledge and extensive experience in scaling technology businesses and fostering innovation, which will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve QuantivRisk's solutions for auto insurers," said John Pettit, CEO of QuantivRisk. Post this

As CEO of Westhill, Reilley is responsible for guiding the company's mission to deliver a seamless claims experience through smart technology. His extensive leadership background includes instrumental roles as Senior Advisor, Executive Vice President, and CEO at HOVER, which provides the leading property data platform for the home improvement and insurance industries.

"QuantivRisk is developing truly innovative solutions that are poised to revolutionize how insurers and policyholders navigate auto liability determination by delivering unparalleled objectivity and clarity," said Kevin. "I am excited to join their Advisory Board at this pivotal time and contribute to their strategic direction, helping them unlock immense potential for their clients and the broader industry."

Reilley's distinguished career also includes leadership positions as President at Pictometry, Senior Vice President & General Manager at CPA Global, President of LegaLink,CEO at Vaultus, and Vice President of Sales at LexisNexis.

With his deep industry relationships and expertise in building successful technology companies, Reilley's insights will be invaluable to QuantivRisk as it continues to develop and implement advanced auto accident assessment capabilities. Given the synergies between his background at HOVER and Westhill, his experience in leveraging data and technology to enhance business processes will be particularly relevant to QuantivRisk's strategic initiatives.

Reilley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College.

About QuantivRisk, Inc.

At QuantivRisk, we believe in revolutionizing the auto claims adjudication process to foster full transparency in auto accident reporting, creating a more economically equitable and safer society for all. We achieve this by developing innovative solutions that are simple, user-friendly, accurate, and secure. We leverage the latest advancements in technology, data analytics, AI, vehicle technology, and our extensive knowledge of the auto claims adjudication process and legal expertise in settling auto claims. This significantly enhances the experience and outcomes for consumers, auto insurers, auto companies, lawyers, law enforcement, and regulators.

