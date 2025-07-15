QuantivRisk Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

"We are delighted to welcome QuantivRisk to Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program," stated Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist of Guidewire. "Their innovative CRASHVIEW product offers valuable improvements for the P&C industry." Post this

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"We are delighted to welcome QuantivRisk to Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program," stated Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist of Guidewire. "Their innovative CRASHVIEW product offers valuable improvements for the P&C industry. By replacing subjective analysis with objective, data-driven insights in auto liability determination, QuantivRisk is directly addressing critical challenges insurers face in achieving greater transparency and efficiency. This technology can undoubtedly help our shared customers streamline their claims processes, leading to faster, fairer outcomes for both insurers and policyholders."

As a SaaS solution, CRASHVIEW helps insurers streamline accident investigations by leveraging connected car data. It delivers fast, actionable analytics and insights, giving adjusters a complete picture to understand accident dynamics and make accurate liability assignments.

About Quantiv Risk, Inc.

At QuantivRisk, we believe in revolutionizing the auto claims adjudication process to foster full transparency in auto accident reporting, creating a more economically equitable and safer society for all. We achieve this by developing innovative solutions that are simple, user-friendly, accurate, and secure. We leverage the latest advancements in technology, data analytics, AI, vehicle technology, and our extensive knowledge of the auto claims adjudication process and legal expertise in settling auto claims. This significantly enhances the experience and outcomes for consumers, auto insurers, auto companies, lawyers, law enforcement, and regulators.

Media Contact

Tom Schweikert, QuantivRisk, 1 9179364455, [email protected], www.quantivrisk.com

SOURCE QuantivRisk