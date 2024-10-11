QuantivRisk Welcomes Tom C. Schweikert as Head of Product

Industry Veteran to Spearhead Product Development and Drive Innovation at QuantivRisk

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuantivRisk, an innovative technology company focused on improving transparency and accuracy in auto insurance claim adjudication, is excited to announce the appointment of Tom Schweikert as the company's new Head of Product. With over 20 years of leadership experience in the mortgage industry and a proven track record at Freddie Mac, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Tom has played pivotal roles in driving transformational change across organizations, building best-in-class products, and designing highly efficient operational processes. During his time at Freddie Mac, Tom led a groundbreaking Agile transformation initiative that improved delivery cycles, enhanced collaboration, and embedded a customer-centric culture throughout the product management organization. His deep understanding of product management, data analytics, and financial risk management products uniquely positions him to support QuantivRisk's growth and innovation objectives.

"Tom's demonstrated success in leading high-performing teams and delivering innovative solutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and transform the way insurance claims are managed," said John Pettit, CEO of QuantivRisk. "We're thrilled to have Tom on board and are confident that his leadership will greatly benefit both our team and our clients."

Tom holds a Master's degree in Management of Information Technology from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Virginia Tech. He is known for his passion for learning and his ability to lead high-performing teams, and he is eager to apply his experience in advancing QuantivRisk's mission.

About QuantivRisk:

At QuantivRisk, we believe in revolutionizing the auto claims adjudication process to foster full transparency in auto accident reporting, creating a society that is economically, equitable, and safely better for all. We achieve this by developing innovative solutions that are simple, user-friendly, accurate, and secure. We leverage the latest advancements in technology, data analytics, AI, vehicle technology, and our extensive knowledge of the auto claims adjudication process and legal expertise in settling auto claims, to significantly enhance the experience and outcomes for insureds, carriers, auto companies, lawyers, law enforcement, and regulators.

For more information about QuantivRisk and its innovative solutions, visit www.quantivrisk.com.

Media Contact

Heather Dunn, Quantiv Risk, Inc., 1 (917) 936-4455, [email protected]

SOURCE Quantiv Risk, Inc.