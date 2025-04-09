Quantlake and BehaviorQuant Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Investment Decision-Making

"We're not just offering research—we're creating a complete solution that works with, rather than against, natural human psychology." — Romain Gandon, CEO of Quantlake Post this

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Scientifically-Validated Risk Assessment: Investors gain access to the same behavioral finance tools used by top Wall Street institutions, providing a Risk Level score that precisely matches them with appropriate investment strategies.

Personalized Portfolio Selection: The integration seamlessly connects investors' behavioral profiles with Quantlake's systematic ETF model portfolios, eliminating emotional decision-making while maintaining alignment with individual risk comfort and financial circumstances.

Increased Long-Term Investment Success: By addressing the fundamental behavioral aspects of investing, the partnership helps investors stay committed to their strategies during market volatility. In 2024, average equity investors trailed the S&P 500 by more than 8%—earning just 16.54% compared to 25.05%, according to DALBAR. This performance gap underscores the need for tools that help investors stay on course.

"For too long, research providers have delivered investment insights without considering how they'll be interpreted and used by actual investors," said Romain Gandon, CEO of Quantlake. "This partnership fundamentally changes that approach by starting with the investor's behavioral profile and connecting the investment strategy with it. We're not just offering research—we're creating a complete solution that works with, rather than against, natural human psychology."

Thomas Oberlechner, CEO of BehaviorQuant, added: "After decades of scientific research at institutions like Harvard and MIT, I've seen firsthand how behavioral factors can make or break investment success. Our work with Quantlake represents exactly what the investment industry needs—a bridge between cutting-edge behavioral science and practical, accessible investment tools. By integrating our advisory analytics, Quantlake is addressing the missing piece in most investment platforms: systematic, measurable data about the people making investment decisions."

The integration is now live on the Quantlake platform, where investors can complete a 10-minute assessment to receive their personalized Risk Profile and matching ETF portfolio recommendations.

This partnership marks a significant step toward closing the behavior gap and reshaping the future of personal investing.

About Quantlake:

Quantlake bridges the gap between retail investors and professional-grade, systematic strategies, providing a clear, disciplined approach to long-term investing. The platform focuses on data-driven strategies, overcoming emotional investing biases, simplifying ETF selection, and providing cost-effective investment solutions that make financial markets accessible to everyone.

About BehaviorQuant:

Founded in 2018, BehaviorQuant brings together over 25 years of scientific research and 10+ years of FinTech development to provide advanced behavioral analytics for investment decisions. The company's technology synthesizes insights from thousands of financial experts and turns pioneering scientific research into easy-to-use tools for investment professionals worldwide.

