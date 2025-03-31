Quantoom Biosciences and DIANT Pharma Inc. are proud to announce a strategic collaboration to advance the supply chain for messenger RNA (mRNA) through optimized lipid nanoparticle (LNP) processing. This partnership aims to enhance the efficiency, availability, and scalability of mRNA-based therapies for the global market.

MANCHESTER, Conn., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantoom Biosciences and DIANT Pharma Inc. Collaborate to Enhance mRNA Supply Chain Efficiency

By combining Quantoom Biosciences' expertise in end-to-end mRNA production with DIANT Pharma's cutting-edge LNP processing technology, the two companies are set to streamline the manufacturing process, reducing complexity while ensuring a more seamless transition from mRNA synthesis to the final formulation. The collaboration aims to enable biopharmaceutical companies to accelerate development timelines, enhance yields and improve accessibility to high-quality mRNA-based products.

"Partnering with DIANT Pharma is a natural step in our mission to revolutionize mRNA production," said José Castillo, CEO of Quantoom Biosciences. "By integrating our advanced manufacturing solutions with DIANT's proprietary LNP formulation equipment, we are simplifying the supply chain and reinforcing the foundation for broader mRNA adoption."

DIANT Pharma's LNP formulation platform provides controlled and scalable encapsulation of mRNA, ensuring stability and efficacy throughout production and delivery. Throughout this collaboration, both companies will work closely to boost productivity, maintain product integrity, and ensure seamless technology transfer for clients worldwide.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Quantoom Biosciences to support a streamlined, integrated solution to enhance mRNA-LNP manufacturing," said Antonio Costa, CEO of DIANT Pharma. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in making mRNA therapies more accessible and cost-effective for end users."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mRNA therapeutics, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to innovation and patient-centric solutions. By optimizing the mRNA supply chain from production through formulation, Quantoom Biosciences and DIANT Pharma are paving the way for more proficient and cost effective next-generation therapies.

About Quantoom Biosciences:

Quantoom Biosciences is a full-stack RNA partner for mRNA- and saRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Its N-Force toolbox relies on 3 core elements to turn any antigen into a (sa)mRNA-LNP drug product: Ncode for sequence design and optimization, Ntensify for RNA production and Ncapsulate for RNA-LNP formulation. Its most mature product line - the Ntensify solution - enables fully integrated, scalable RNA production by combining processes, equipment, reagent mixes, and disposables. Launched in 2023, Ntensify has gained global adoption and is being recognized for performance and ease-of-use. The company is also developing the Ncapsulate technology for mRNA-LNP formulation and purification, as well as the Ncapsulate QCX; a library of delivery chemistries aiming to improve accessibility and affordability of mRNA-based drugs. Beyond technology, Quantoom Biosciences assists its partners by providing extensive enabling solutions, ranging from strategic R&D partnerships to sequence design & optimization. More info: www.quantoom.com

About DIANT Pharma:

DIANT® Pharma, Inc., established in 2019, has introduced cutting-edge, end-to-end manufacturing platforms distinguished by its adaptability and seamlessly integrating nanoparticle generation with all downstream operations as a closed system. This innovative framework delivers a multitude of advantages, including a more compact production footprint, decreased facility requirements, heightened scalability, reduced human intervention, elimination of holding intervals, and precise regulation over particle size distribution. DIANT's innovative blueprint for continuous nanoparticle production is predicated on an end-to-end manufacturing platform tailored for nucleic acid–LNPs, placing an emphasis on a closed-loop system design and exhaustive process monitoring protocols.

