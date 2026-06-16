Quantum Catalyzer and Roadrunner Venture Studios Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Quantum Innovation

"Quantum Catalyzer is a leader in quantum technology research, development, and commercialization, making it a natural fit to partner with Roadrunner Venture Studios for the translation of emerging technologies into scalable products and companies," said Amanda Stein, CEO of Q-Cat. Post this

Through this collaboration, Q-Cat will work closely with Roadrunner to evaluate emerging technologies and support the development of new companies grounded in quantum and quantum-adjacent innovation. The partnership is focused on bridging the gap between technical breakthroughs and scalable businesses by bringing deeper technical diligence, market insight, and commercialization expertise into the earliest stages of venture creation.

"Q-Cat brings exactly the kind of rigorous quantum expertise our studio model demands," said Adam Hammer, CEO and Co-Founder. "This partnership means we can move faster and with more confidence at the earliest, hardest stages of company creation — where the right technical judgment makes all the difference."

As part of this engagement, Q-Cat will provide technical, strategic, and market expertise to inform Roadrunner's investment decisions and portfolio strategy. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Roadrunner's ability to identify high-potential opportunities and accelerate the path from early-stage innovation to scalable ventures, including evaluating underlying intellectual property, technical feasibility, and market applicability.

The engagement will also support the refinement of newly formed company strategies, including product-market fit, customer segmentation, and pathways to pilot deployments across commercial, government, and research environments. The partnership reflects a broader trend across deep tech sectors, where organizations collaborate to build thriving ecosystems. Successful venture creation increasingly depends on integrating technical diligence, market insight, and strategic partnerships from the earliest stages of company formation.

About Quantum Catalyzer

Quantum Catalyzer (Q-Cat) is a leading research and development organization and venture studio, with expertise in quantum sensing. Q-Cat focuses on accelerating the commercialization of quantum technologies through technical diligence, ecosystem strategy, and support for startups, investors, and institutions at the forefront of quantum innovation. For more information, visit: www.q-cat.io.

About Roadrunner Venture Studios

Roadrunner Venture Studios is the nation's first national network of venture studios purpose-built for hard science company creation. Roadrunner identifies breakthrough research with national importance and transforms it into scalable, venture-backable companies. With deep ties to the national labs, leading research institutions, and top-tier venture capital firms, Roadrunner specializes in spinning out companies in advanced energy, robotics, precision manufacturing, and now quantum. The studio combines founder development, product strategy, operational mentorship, and early-stage capital to accelerate company creation at the frontiers of American innovation. For more information, visit: www.roadrunnerventurestudios.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Stein, Quantum Catalyzer, 1 3053430601, [email protected], q-cat.io

SOURCE Quantum Catalyzer