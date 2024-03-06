Quantum Exchange , the exchange (www.quantumex.ai) for the Global Citizens

Expand Your WEALTH through QUANTUM EXCHANGE and be in charge of your future.

DOVER, Del., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, we announce today the expansion and upgrade of our new ,wholly- owned Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX), https://quantumex.ai/ digital platform. The platform will be powered by the QEX Token (Quantum Exchange Token), which will be trading on the Quantum Exchange and on multiple Decentralized Exchanges. The Company believes that it is a very exciting time, as its QEX Token is positioned to power the entire Quantum Exchange technology ecosystem, as its main utility and value store.

By bringing together years of blockchain technology experience by the Company and serving as a valuable utility for connecting our existing and future blockchain assets. This goal of consolidation and focus on functionality and profit, is at the core of today's launch. The Company is committed to being at the forefront of the Web3 revolution as well as a leader in the future of the IOT (Internet of Things).

The Quantum Exchange, https://quantumex.ai/ is also, in the process of expanding into multiple international jurisdictions. This expansion effort involves several strategies to add required licensing and new functionality. This includes current discussions with potential acquisition targets, partners, and new domiciles and applications. Updates on progress and milestones will be shared as they becomes available.

The Quantum Exchange, https://quantumex.ai/ was launched last month and branded to operate under the Quantum banner. This exciting new platform is the Company's flagship blockchain business in the growing space of Web3 assets and secure digital wallets and rewards.

Quantum Exchange's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, card services and information technology.

