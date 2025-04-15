Quantum Fuel Systems Introduces Next-Generation CNG Back-of-Cab Fuel Storage System at ACT Expo 2025

Quantum Fuel Systems, a vertically-integrated leader in gaseous energy storage systems, is launching its next-generation CNG Back-of-Cab Fuel Storage System—Q-Cab 190—at the 2025 ACT Expo.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Fuel Systems (Quantum), a vertically-integrated leader in gaseous energy storage systems, is launching its next-generation CNG Back-of-Cab Fuel Storage System—Q-Cab 190—at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo from April 28 – May 1, 2025. Engineered for heavy-duty trucks, Q-Cab 190 achieves a capacity of 190 DGE (diesel gallon equivalent).

"Q-Cab 190 was engineered to meet the evolving demands of the trucking industry and designed to achieve superior capacity, simplicity, safety, and performance," said Mark Arold, president of Mobility at Quantum. "The Q-Cab 190 fits the size and weight envelope fleets require but with additional range and features to improve the customer's total cost of ownership (TCO). The Quantum team is incredibly excited to offer the Q-Cab 190 and continue to support the commercial vehicle industry's alternative fuel goals."

The CNG Fuel Storage System is comprised of advanced Type 4 CNG tanks that have been thoroughly tested and validated to meet strict industry standards for quality, safety, and compliance. A lightweight, quick-removal cover system minimizes inspection and service downtime while intuitive integration ensures a seamless experience for both operators and service personnel. Additionally, Q-Cab 190 was built with safety features including visual pressure indicators, area thermal pressure relief devices (TPRDs) for better thermal sensing, and capability for enhanced visual inspection.

At the ACT Expo booth (#5201), Quantum will also be displaying its Hydrogen Fuel Storage System—including back-of-cab and fuel-rail solutions—as well as the company's industry-leading Virtual Pipeline Trailers for delivery and storage of CNG, RNG, and hydrogen. For more information about Quantum and its clean fuel technologies and systems, please visit our ACT Expo website.

"We are looking forward to sharing our growing portfolio of alternative energy solutions to the Original Equipment Manufacturers and fleet audiences at this year's ACT Expo," added Arold.

About Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

