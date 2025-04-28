Quantum Fuel Systems, OneH2 Collaborate on Cylinder Technology for 930-Bar, High-Pressure Hydrogen Tube Trailer

"Working closely with OneH2, we've helped realize their vision and supported the hydrogen economy by advancing its supply infrastructure." Mark Arold, President of Mobility at Quantum Post this

Each OneH2 trailer is equipped to transport large volumes of gaseous hydrogen at high pressures to support mobile refueling of cars, trucks, and material-handling equipment. The trailer features a configurable set of 930-bar cylinders, tailored to meet specific capacity requirements. Each cylinder can store up to 27 kilograms (gross) of automotive fuel-cell grade hydrogen, allowing for a total trailer capacity of up to 486 kilograms.

"There is no other hydrogen cylinder of this size and pressure currently certified on the market. This achievement is a testament to the expertise and innovation of the Quantum engineering team," said Mark Arold, President of Mobility at Quantum. "Working closely with OneH2, we've helped realize their vision and supported the hydrogen economy by advancing its supply infrastructure. Designing a safe, reliable, and efficient over-the-road delivery system is no small feat, and we are proud to see these trailers in action across the country."

The trailer's cylinders are designed and rigorously tested to meet international standards governing the design, construction, and testing of Type 4 composite cylinders. They operate under a special permit issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The system incorporates a patented cascading function that allows each cylinder to act as its own cascading bank, maximizing hydrogen utilization.

"OneH2's cascading technology intelligently draws from multiple cylinders to refuel vehicles, significantly reducing the amount of inaccessible hydrogen left in storage," explained Dhairy Patel, Senior Product Engineer at OneH2.

"OneH2 operates a rapidly growing fleet of trailers supporting mission-critical hydrogen operations. After successfully launching our 930-bar high-pressure hydrogen tube trailer last year, we're excited to bring it to this year's ACT Expo," said Swapnil Revankar, SVP of Manufacturing Operations at OneH2. "This innovative system eliminates the need for on-board compression or additional compression systems at the retail fueling site. Developed in collaboration with Quantum and our other partners, this solution reduces costs, enhances reliability, and simplifies the customer fueling experience."

