Quantum Intell announces the completed Acquisition of Ntrinsec

Quantum Intell, the Advanced SaaS Identity Platform Provider, announces the completed Acquisition of the Software and Intellectual Property of Ntrinsec

DENVER, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Intell, the Advanced SaaS Identity Platform Provider, announces the completed Acquisition of the Software and Intellectual Property of Ntrinsec, three years after Cameron Williams invented the world's first Key Security Automation (KSA) Platform.

In 2021 the Ntrinsec Platform was first released to the market after filing Patents for the technology, with a further investment being injected of $3.5m prior to this acquisition. For an undisclosed sum, founders, Stephen Watts and Cameron Williams of Quantum Intell finalised the purchase and completed the transfer this week for the Platform, IP and Rights to Ntrinsec Inc.

More relevant than ever, the market requirement and need for automated Machine Identity Management has never been so great. Both founders share decades of experience in Privilege and Identity Management ensuring the user can be protected, believing now is the time to address the Machines Identity Keys that was previously impossible.

Automating Machine Identity (MIM), the Ntrinsec platform enables a moving-target defence strategy that outmanoeuvres cybercriminals in today's increasingly complex environments. Users can automatically and safely map all keys and host machines within the platform to ensure proper key hygiene and identify exploitable key reuse. Ntrinsec then powers intelligent crypto-reduction policies and creates anomaly detection for quick remediation, effectively stopping data breaches before they even begin!

Quantum Intell has significantly grown, enabling organisations to leverage progressive security capabilities. This latest acquisition brings the QI platform additional layers of organisational protection, that is Quantum ready and utilizing the power of automation, the Ntrinsec KSA soroi, identifying and automating the mitigation of common key asset "hygiene" types of issues, such as key reuse ( one of the most widely exploited "Key Hygiene" issue resulting in a successful Key Compromise events).

The Ntrinsec Platform is the only platform on the market that can not only eliminate these "Key Hygiene" issues, but by doing so, immediately and drastically reduces the Enterprise's risk profile, but positions fidelity inventory to plot solutions and automation workflows that immediately provide ROI, identifying and automating the mitigation of common key asset "hygiene" types of issues, such as key reuse.

Cam Williams commented "A complete Identity Security Solution must not only identify these types of issues within the enterprise multi cloud ecosystem, but must be able to mitigate these issues with certainty of success. The Ntrinsec Platform is the only platform on the market that can not only eliminate these "Key Hygiene" issues, but by doing so, immediately and significantly reduce the Enterprise's risk profile, but rI think one of the more notable effects is the elimination of redundant legacy tools focused only on key management, and reduce the burden of an increasingly overwhelming set of management tools needed by Enterprise DevOps and Security teams. Today we see the first of many cornerstones of the Quantum Intell CIP platform, and adds to the vision of providing a complete solution, not just another management tool." He suggested 'by doing so, immediately and significantly reduce the Enterprise's risk profile, and position the enterprise to take the next step in Key Security, allowing the enterprise to implement a crypto-reduction strategy that is the only proven method to effectively stop key compromise. I think one of the more notable effects is the elimination of redundant legacy tools focused only on key management, and reduces the burden of an increasingly overwhelming set of management tools needed by Enterprise DevOps and Security teams. Today we see the first of many cornerstones of the Quantum Intell CIP platform, and adds to the vision of providing a complete solution, not just another management tool."

More information and contact details are at http://www.quantumintell.co/

Media Contact

Stephen Watts, Quantum Intell, 44 07899925282, [email protected], http://www.quantumintell.co/

SOURCE Quantum Intell