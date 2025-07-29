Quantum Limit Vineyards Files Lawsuit to Protect Napa Valley Vineyard from Neighbor's Redwood Tree Barrier

"We believe this case is a precedent setting court case" Rice continued. "The vineyards of Napa Valley are really at the level of a UNESCO designation in terms of their beauty, terroir and the special history for the USA wine industry." Post this

The legal action follows more than a year of unsuccessful attempts by Quantum to resolve the issue amicably by persuading its neighbor to move the trees away from the vineyard or to sub­stitute a less intrusive, less harmful form of landscaping. Okell Holdings is or should be aware of the harmful effect of redwood trees on the vineyard because it grows winegrapes on its own property.

"These trees were planted only feet from the vineyard in an area renowned for world-class cab­ernet," said Glenn Rice, the owner of Quantum Limit Vineyards. "It's not just about our prop­erty—it's about protecting the quality standards that make Napa Valley vineyards exceptional. Imagine someone planting a wall of redwoods next to To Kalon Vineyard and you will see why this case matters for everyone in the business of farming premium winegrapes or making wine from them."

"We believe this case is a precedent setting court case" Rice continued. "The vineyards of Napa Valley are really at the level of a UNESCO designation in terms of their beauty, terroir and the special history for the USA wine industry. We, as farmers and agricultural stewards of this special land need to preserve this exceptional beauty and quality. If this sort of anti-vineyard malice happens to one vineyard owner, it can potentially happen to others in the Valley. We hope that a favorable court ruling helps to protect the very special legacy of Napa Valley in the future for all vineyard owners and winemakers".

