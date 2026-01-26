Quantum Workplace Acquires Assembly, Strengthening Its Talent Management Platform with Addition of Rewards

"By integrating Assembly into Quantum Workplace, recognition will happen more often and in context—strengthening culture while equipping leaders with richer insights to better understand and guide their teams." - Joe Holland, CEO, Quantum Workplace Post this

This acquisition will help Quantum Workplace enrich the insights already flowing through its talent management platform—connecting recognition and rewards data to robust engagement, performance, development, and retention signals that its customers rely on today.

Together, Quantum Workplace and Assembly will further empower leaders to build thriving teams where people truly feel valued. They'll give leaders more practical and scalable ways to understand where impact is happening, identify top contributors early, and make better-informed decisions around retention investments.

"Thriving teams are built when people are aligned, empowered, growing, and feel valued," said Joe Holland, CEO at Quantum Workplace. "Assembly excels in helping people feel valued. By integrating Assembly into Quantum Workplace, recognition will happen more often and in context—strengthening culture while equipping leaders with richer insights to better understand and guide their teams. We're incredibly proud to welcome the Assembly team and excited to deliver even more impact for all of our customers."

"From the beginning, Assembly was built to ensure employees feel valued and connected at work," said Jonathan Fields, Co-Founder and CEO at Assembly. "Quantum Workplace shares our belief that empowered and appreciated people are at the heart of a motivated workforce. We are excited to join forces and bring our recognition and rewards offering into their broader talent management platform—and layer on the power of AI to deliver smarter, actionable insights for our customers."

Assembly will now be a featured offering within the Quantum Workplace platform. Existing customers of both companies can expect expanded resources and a robust roadmap for AI-driven enhancements and enterprise functionality throughout the coming year.

Additional information about the acquisition is available here.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace's talent management platform helps HR and people leaders build thriving teams that fuel business success. By unlocking insights across engagement, performance, and development, Quantum Workplace gives leaders a clear path forward. The platform has helped thousands of organizations build better managers, identify top talent, and keep their best people. Learn more about Quantum Workplace at quantumworkplace.com.

About Assembly

Assembly is an all-in-one employee recognition and rewards platform trusted by organizations worldwide to build more engaged and more connected teams. With powerful AI features, lightning-fast onboarding, deep integrations and sleek design, Assembly makes it easy for companies to celebrate their employees, illuminate wins publicly and provide insights to drive a highly engaged workforce. Learn more about Assembly at joinassembly.com.

