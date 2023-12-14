Quantum Workplace Acquires TalentKeepers to Accelerate Growth

"Both our organizations and customers understand what it takes for employees to be successful," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. Post this

"Both our organizations and customers understand what it takes for employees to be successful," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "We're committed to empowering organizations with powerful tools and resources to help improve the employee experience, emphasize employee impact, and create a magnetic culture employees want to be a part of. And we're excited to do that together moving forward."

Quantum Workplace will empower all users with its award-winning employee success technology that helps HR teams convert employee data into action, serving as a reliable partner with subject-matter experience, ongoing guidance, and tech support.

"For more than 20 years, TalentKeepers has been coaching leaders on how to engage and retain their best employees and connect those strategies to boost employee performance," TalentKeepers CEO Christopher Mulligan said. "This is exactly what Quantum Workplace enables workplaces to do as well, so we're excited to pair our legacy with industry-leading employee success technology to help organizations make work better every day."

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day by creating a culture of employee success. Our employee success platform empowers organizations to understand employee experience, inspire employee impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, Getty Images, FORVIS, AtriCure, and more.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About TalentKeepers

Since 2000, TalentKeepers has provided award-winning employee engagement and retention solutions to help companies around the globe increase their performance. We're a recognized leader in innovative onboarding tools, employee engagement surveys that drive growth and accountability, unique eLearning leadership programs, teambuilding tools, and more. Check out our book" Talent Keepers: How Top Leaders Engage and Retain Their Best Performers." It puts a new spin on a systematic employee engagement and retention approach by providing precise tactics that have achieved proven results.

Media Contact

Jessica McBride, Quantum Workplace, 1 5316000513, [email protected], www.QuantumWorkplace.com

SOURCE Quantum Workplace