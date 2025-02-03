Quantum Workplace Acquires WorkDove to Expand Its Footprint in Performance Management Space

"We are excited to welcome WorkDove's customers to the Quantum Workplace family," said Greg Harris, CEO of Quantum Workplace. "And to support even more organizations in building highly engaged, high-performing workplaces with our comprehensive and cutting-edge technology." Post this

As part of the acquisition, WorkDove's customers will gain access to Quantum Workplace's all-in-one platform and integrated engagement and performance management solutions backed by 20+ years of industry expertise.

"We are excited to welcome WorkDove's customers to the Quantum Workplace family," said Greg Harris, CEO of Quantum Workplace. "Acquisitions like this allow us to support even more organizations in building highly engaged and high-performing workplaces while ensuring that all customers—new and existing—benefit from our comprehensive and cutting-edge technology."

Quantum Workplace will work closely with WorkDove's clients to ensure a seamless transition, providing dedicated support and resources to maximize the value of the platform.

Building on its acquisition of TalentKeepers in 2023, this latest milestone underscores Quantum Workplace's goal of expanding its reach and impact in the talent management space.

Quantum Workplace remains open to future acquisitions that enhance its ability to provide best-in-class engagement and performance solutions.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day by creating a culture of employee success. Our employee success platform empowers organizations to understand employee experience, inspire employee impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, Getty Images, FORVIS, AtriCure, and more.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About WorkDove

WorkDove's performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Founded in 2015, WorkDove is a people management software that empowers customers to align the organization, execute and document regular coaching and development, increase employee engagement and dialogue, automate performance reviews and 360 feedback, and streamline leadership succession.

