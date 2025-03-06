Quantum Workplace Announces Seamless, Self-Serve Integration with UKG Pro®

"With our UKG Pro® integration, HR teams are empowered to own the process and complete the integration in minutes, without IT. That means fewer roadblocks and faster implementation, shortening the distance to employee engagement, performance, and retention." Post this

With the Quantum Workplace + UKG Pro® integration, HR professionals gain:

Simple, HR-Friendly Implementation – A straightforward setup process designed for busy HR professionals that requires no IT assistance.

Faster Data Syncing – Set up a reliable integration in minutes, instead of weeks.

Reliable Performance – Daily syncs and audit logs ensure consistent and accurate data transfer.

Enterprise-Grade Security – Secure encryption and compliance standards keep data protected.

"HR teams shouldn't have to struggle with complicated data management just to understand and improve employee engagement," said Phil Haussler, Chief Product Officer at Quantum Workplace. "With our UKG Pro® integration, HR teams are empowered to own the process and complete the integration in minutes, without IT. That means fewer roadblocks and faster implementation, shortening the distance to employee engagement, performance, and retention."

With nearly 20% of Quantum Workplace customers already leveraging UKG Pro® for HRIS integration, this partnership further solidifies Quantum Workplace as a trusted solution for organizations looking to elevate employee engagement.

To learn more about the Quantum Workplace and UKG Pro® integration, visit: https://www.quantumworkplace.com/quantum-workplace-and-ukg-pro-demo-request

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact

Natalie Wickham, Quantum Workplace, 1 515-509-1966, [email protected], www.quantumworkplace.com

SOURCE Quantum Workplace