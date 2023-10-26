Quantum Workplace Honored as 2023 IDEAL Award Winner by HRAM

"We know what it takes to be a best place to work, and that includes creating a diverse and inclusive environment for our Qwirks," Quantum Workplace Director of Employee Success Cyndi Wenninghoff said. Post this

Quantum Workplace received the Level 1 - Thrive award in the small/medium category. This is the top-level award for organizations that have established themselves as a leader and resource by implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion policy in their workplace.

Quantum Workplace's efforts reduced turnover and laid the groundwork for a diverse and inclusive place to work.

"This proves that everything we've done over the past several years had tremendous impact, and others outside of our company are seeing that," Quantum Workplace Director of Employee Success Cyndi Wenninghoff said. "Employees find all of these efforts meaningful to building a culture of employee success. We know what it takes to be a best place to work, and that includes creating a diverse and inclusive environment for our Qwirks."

Quantum Workplace's DEI initiatives reduced turnover of women from 9% to 1%. Minority headcount also increased from 11% to 15%. The organization updated language in job postings and on the website to be more inclusive and reflect the values of the organization, and DEI trainings and events are consistently on the calendar.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, Forvis, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

About HRAM

HRAM is the premier organization for human resource professionals in the Omaha metropolitan area and is the local affiliate of the Society for Human Resouce Management (SHRM). With over 1,000 members, HRAM is a super-mega chapter, one of the largest nationally. HRAM provides its members with a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of human capital management. Through education, developmental, and professional interactive forums, HRAM serves the needs of businesses locally.

