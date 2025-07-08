Quantum Workplace Honors 9 Customers and 1 Manager With 2025 Employee Voice Awards

"These awards celebrate the power of employee feedback as a catalyst for change, growth, and excellence. Our honorees are not just investing in engagement; they are building cultures where people feel empowered to thrive. Their success is proof when you prioritize people, performance follows." Post this

For 2025, Quantum Workplace honored nine organizations and one manager, in four different categories:

Engaging Experience – A people-first culture that drives results by creating meaningful, engaging experiences for employees. These organizations continuously understand, validate, and act on what matters most—embedding employee engagement into the fabric of their culture year-round.

Top Performers – Employees and teams are high performing and understand the role they play in achieving success. They regularly get feedback, recognition, and guidance from their manager and teammates.

Magnetic Culture – An organization where employees want to stay and talent wants to join. Their magnetic culture is a product of trust and flexibility, and employees feel empowered to do their best.

Outstanding Manager – A manager who epitomizes the essence of engaging leadership within the organization. These leaders go beyond traditional management roles, actively fostering a positive and collaborative work environment by prioritizing open communication, professional development, recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of their teams, and cultivating a high-performance culture.

Shoshannah DiDomenico from Scooter's Coffee

"Every organization has a story—but the most impactful stories begin with listening," said Cindi Fosler, Chief Customer Officer at Quantum Workplace. "The Employee Voice Awards celebrate the power of employee feedback as a catalyst for change, growth, and excellence. Our honorees are not just investing in engagement; they are building cultures where people feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive. Their success is proof that when you prioritize your people, performance follows."

As part of the EVA application process, all customer candidates provided Quantum Workplace with a narrative and supporting documentation that included a description of the challenge they faced, their strategy, solutions they deployed to overcome it, and metrics showing the impact to employee and business success.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, FORVIS, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

