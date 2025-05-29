Quantum Workplace Launches "Growth" -- a Personalized Employee Development Solution for Building Future-Ready Talent

"Talent development is broken—too generic, disconnected, and hard to scale," said Phil Haussler, Chief Product Officer at Quantum Workplace. "With AI at the core, Growth is the most thorough approach—bringing clarity, personalization, and practical tools to support growth in the flow of work." Post this

Built in collaboration with HR and talent leaders, Growth replaces outdated, one-size-fits-all development programs with a guided, role-specific approach.

A guided assessment and AI-powered recommendations help employees create personalized growth plans tailored to their unique strengths and career goals. The platform equips managers with deeper insights to better support individual growth, while enabling HR to launch, scale, and measure program success—without added complexity.

"Talent development is broken—too generic, too disconnected from real work, and too hard to scale," said Phil Haussler, Chief Product Officer at Quantum Workplace. "Growth changes that. With AI at the core, it's the most thorough, complete approach — bringing clarity to which competencies matter, delivering personalized development for every employee, and giving managers practical tools to support growth in the flow of work."

Key product capabilities include:

Competency Mapping: Uses AI to instantly map role-based competencies, enabling HR to scale development with structure and speed.

Career Vision: Helps employees articulate their strengths, aspirations, and next steps through a guided reflection process—eliminating the blank-page problem.

Growth Plans: AI uses context of employee strengths, skills, and aspirations and business needs to recommend personalized, in-the-flow-of-work development plans. Employees get access to admin-curated learning resources.

Job Explorer: Visibility into internal career pathways and advancement opportunities.

Integrated Snapshot: Growth insights are integrated directly into each employee's talent card to fuel continuous, contextual conversations around career development through 1-on-1s, feedback, and reviews.

Team Insights: Real-time data on adoption, trends, and impact to inform L&D strategy.

Growth removes the guesswork from employee development with tools that help employees chart their future, take meaningful action in the flow of work, and stay aligned with business needs.

Growth will be available this summer as a standalone product or as part of the full Quantum Workplace platform. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.quantumworkplace.com/growth.

