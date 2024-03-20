Quantum Workplace Launches HR Into the AI-Empowerment Era with New Suite of AI Tools

"To capitalize on this opportunity, HR needs AI tools that are smart, secure, and integrated directly into their platforms. And they need those tools now," CEO Greg Harris said. Post this

This product announcement redefines what employee success can look like in each workplace with groundbreaking features including: award-winning Smart Summary, Action Planning Idea Generator, Feedback Assistant, and Goal Generator.

With these features fully available to Quantum Workplace customers, HR is positioned to leap into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness to engage employees, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture.

"We believe AI should enhance, not replace, human feedback," Chief Product Officer Phil Haussler said. "We're not chasing the hype cycle. Every AI superpower we've built is designed to slide right into an existing workflow and solve a long-standing problem. Faster analysis, better feedback, and more effective action. We're using AI to power our engagement and performance tools in a way that gives time back to HR and increases manager effectiveness."

HR leaders and managers can avoid "blank page syndrome" and inspire reliable post-survey action with Action Planning Idea Generator. The tool offers expert-informed, AI-powered discussion starters and action ideas, personalized for teams to enable easy, effective action.

Feedback Assistant helps organizations create a fearless and efficient feedback culture, as employees can quickly create and share impactful feedback. Early analysis shows employees share thoughtful feedback up to 2X more often with the AI-powered tool than without.

Employees set higher-quality goals with Goal Generator. The tool drives performance by helping employees generate better goal ideas, wordsmith them, and identify tangible key results and milestones.

Smart Summary, which launched in August 2023 and received a Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Silver Award, eliminates analysis paralysis and saves HR half the time in analyzing survey comments. Organizations can get a sense of what their employees are saying before reading a single comment. The summary is provided in real-time – with the added flexibility to edit or regenerate the text.

The entire Quantum Workplace platform is hosted on a secure and trusted cloud service provider with isolated model interaction to ensure data security and privacy.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, FORVIS, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

