Quantum Workplace Named Top 25 Work Tech Vendor for Second Year

"The key to driving employee success is action. It's acting on insights in an effort to make the workplace better," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "That's part of the reason why our robust technology, impeccable customer service, and research-backed approach continue to be recognized. Because we are the most actionable employee success software in the market and what we preach works."

Quantum Workplace's platform uncovers meaning, makes it easy to act on insights, and is a reliable partner to HR pros, so organizations can connect the dots to employee success.

"To continue to compete for talent, organizations must aim their efforts at creating an engaging work experience, inspiring performance, and building a magnetic culture. To do that, they need a reliable partner committed to making work better every day. That's what Quantum Workplace aims to be," Harris said.

Quantum Workplace prides itself on being the most actionable employee success solution. The organization leverages AI in smart ways and tightly integrates engagement and performance tools so HR is well-equipped to take action on insights instead of being stuck in an ask-and-analyze loop.

