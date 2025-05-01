Quantum Workplace Names Joe Holland as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

"Quantum Workplace is a beloved product built by a team of innovators, and we intend to invest in innovation to drive even more value for our customers. I'm excited to partner with this incredible team, build on Greg's legacy and lead our next phase of growth," said Holland. Post this

Holland joins Quantum Workplace at a pivotal moment, as the company—which serves thousands of organizations nationwide—continues to scale its platform, accelerate product innovation and strengthen its mission to make work better every day.

"I'm honored to join Quantum Workplace during such an exciting chapter," said Holland. "Quantum Workplace is a beloved product built by a team of innovators, and we intend to invest in innovation to drive even more value for our customers. I'm excited to partner with this incredible team, build on Greg's legacy and lead our next phase of growth."

Greg Harris, who co-founded Quantum Workplace in 2002, transformed the business from an early employee engagement survey provider to a comprehensive platform spanning employee experience, performance management, leadership development and workforce analytics.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Quantum Workplace over the last two decades," said Harris. "But I'm even more energized about what lies ahead for the business and our customers. Joe brings the perfect blend of strategic vision, operational strength and purpose-driven leadership to carry forward our mission and continue our momentum. I'm excited to support him and the company in this next phase of growth as a board member."

Quantum Workplace is poised to build on its strong foundation and accelerate its growth trajectory—continuing to deliver software and solutions that help employees, teams and businesses thrive.

