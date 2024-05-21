Quantum Workplace Recognized as Best Culture Building Solution in 2024 HR Tech Awards for Three Straight Years

Award validates Quantum Workplace's ability to deliver employee success solutions that are key to business success.
OMAHA, Neb., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantum Workplace, a leading employee success platform and the employee engagement partner for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Contests, announced the 2024 HR Tech Awards powered by Lighthouse Research and Advisory recognized the Quantum Workplace platform as a Best Culture Building Solution in the Employee Experience category. This is the third year in a row Quantum Workplace has been recognized with this award.
"Creating a culture of engaged and fulfilled employees who are motivated to stay is crucial for organizational success, as it encourages them to exceed expectations, drive innovation, foster strong interpersonal connections, and ultimately boost productivity, profitability, and the overall work culture," Lighthouse Research and Advisory Chief Culture Officer George Rogers said. "Quantum Workplace software plays a pivotal role in facilitating this transformative employee experience."
Quantum Workplace's AI-powered employee success solutions give HR leaders the tools they need to create an engaging employee experience, inspire impact to high-performing teams, and build a magnetic culture that attracts the best and keeps the best. These tools are critical to business success, especially during a competitive labor market or when facing uncertainty.
This holistic approach helps organizations make work better every day and aim their efforts at employee success.
"In our more than 20 years of experience in workplace culture, we know what levers achieve business success," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "Culture is how workplaces compete for top talent. And in turn, that same culture is how organizations drive performance, engage employees, and achieve organizational goals."
The HR Tech Awards evaluate HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe. Its rigorous judging panel of independent practitioners, consultants and educators provides input on every submission, analyzing the tools available to organizations to help them attract, develop and retain talent.
