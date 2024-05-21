Quantum Workplace Recognized as Best Culture Building Solution in 2024 HR Tech Awards for Three Straight Years

"Quantum Workplace software plays a pivotal role in facilitating this transformative employee experience," Lighthouse Research and Advisory Chief Culture Officer George Rogers said. Post this

Quantum Workplace's AI-powered employee success solutions give HR leaders the tools they need to create an engaging employee experience, inspire impact to high-performing teams, and build a magnetic culture that attracts the best and keeps the best. These tools are critical to business success, especially during a competitive labor market or when facing uncertainty.

This holistic approach helps organizations make work better every day and aim their efforts at employee success.

"In our more than 20 years of experience in workplace culture, we know what levers achieve business success," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "Culture is how workplaces compete for top talent. And in turn, that same culture is how organizations drive performance, engage employees, and achieve organizational goals."

The HR Tech Awards evaluate HR technology companies that serve employers and employees across the globe. Its rigorous judging panel of independent practitioners, consultants and educators provides input on every submission, analyzing the tools available to organizations to help them attract, develop and retain talent.

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, FORVIS, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

