Quantum Workplace Recognized with Two Silver Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Quantum Workplace believes that to help organizations make work better every day, they must set the example for employee success and use their learnings to coach customers. With significant growth, the employee experience typically takes a hit. Quantum Workplace's engagement survey completion and favorability rates are higher than average rates in the IT and software space.

"Employee success is an ambition every organization can get behind. Employees want to be successful, and leaders know that when employees are successful the organization is successful," Quantum Workplace Director of Employee Success Cyndi Wenninghoff said. "To create that environment we took action on engagement, retention, DEI, building a strong employer brand, and employee growth from day one."

Quantum Workplace's mission to make work better every day means constantly improving the employee experience, emphasizing employee impact, and creating a magnetic culture that attracts the best and keeps the best talent. These efforts resulted in voluntary turnover decrease from 23% in 2021 to 4.39% year-to-date in 2023.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, Forvis, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Jessica McBride, Quantum Workplace, 1 5316000513, [email protected], www.QuantumWorkplace.com

SOURCE Quantum Workplace