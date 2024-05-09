Quantum Workplace Recognized with Two Stevie® Awards for Reliable Customer Service and Innovative AI Technology

"In our 20 years in employee success, we've learned that our customers need more than innovative technology. They need a reliable partner who's with them every step of the way," Quantum Workplace VP of Customer Cindi Fosler said. Post this

This is the second year in a row Quantum Workplace has been recognized by the Stevie® Awards for its customer service and serving as a reliable partner to HR teams.

Quantum Workplace's key differentiator from other employee success platforms is often its reliable customer service. Customers receive a great experience because of the company's industry expertise and dedication to service.

The company's 96 CSAT and 64 NPS far exceed software industry averages. Customer support teams serve all users, not just administrators. The average response time for support representatives is 31 minutes.

"In our 20 years in employee success, we've learned that our customers need more than innovative technology. They need a reliable partner who's with them every step of the way," Quantum Workplace VP of Customer Cindi Fosler said. "Our customers find value in our subject matter expertise, ongoing coaching and guidance, and timely tech support for every user. That's what sets us apart from other HR SaaS providers."

The American Business Awards® celebrated Smart Summary with a bronze award for Human Capital Management or Talent Management Solution. Smart Summary has won several awards for its practical use of AI to identify themes in the thousands of voices in employee surveys, reducing analysis time by more than 50%.

Smart Summary typically takes 1-2 minutes to generate themes, depending on the number and size of comments. This gives time back to HR to act on insights.

"We're thrilled about the impact Smart Summary is creating for our customers," Quantum Workplace Chief Product Officer Phil Haussler said. "Finding the story in survey comments has always been one of the most difficult and time-consuming aspects of understanding what's driving employee engagement. This is a problem we've been working on for years and Smart Summary is just the most recent tool in our Narrative Insight toolkit. It's a powerful example of how we're using AI to help HR teams scale their impact so they can focus their limited time on people strategy rather than on compliance."

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, FORVIS, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Jessica McBride, Quantum Workplace, 1 5316000513, [email protected], www.QuantumWorkplace.com

SOURCE Quantum Workplace