Quantum Workplace Wins a Gold Award and Two Silver Awards in 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards

"HR needs reliable software that can help them quickly uncover meaning in their data and easily take action to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that employees want to be a part of," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. Post this

"Once again, the Brandon Hall Group has recognized us for our innovative employee success technology," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "HR needs reliable software that can help them quickly uncover meaning in their data and easily take action to improve the employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that employees want to be a part of."

Quantum Workplace's Narrative Insights, which received a Gold Award, is a real-time text analytics tool that provides qualitative data to the quantitative survey. It helps HR read between the lines and analyze comments to clearly identify sentiment and themes in engagement, pulse, and lifecycle surveys, helping HR make smarter business decisions.

Smart Summary, which received a Silver Award, is powered with generative AI to accelerate and enhance survey comment analysis so organizations can get a sense of what their employees are saying before reading a single comment. The tool provides HR leaders with a summary in minutes – with the added flexibility to edit or regenerate the text.

Succession Planning, which received a Silver Award, simplifies an often cumbersome process completed in a spreadsheet, to create a people-first approach connected to employee career growth with performance data already in the system. Organizations can identify successors for critical roles, rate successor readiness, develop future leaders, and guide employees who are ripe for new roles. This product makes it easy for organizations to plan for unexpected employee departures and proactively identify talent gaps that can be linked with development plans.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

The winners of the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards are listed on Brandon Hall Group's website.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day with its employee success platform. We empower organizations to understand employee experience, inspire impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Redfin, Getty Images, Forvis, and more. To learn more, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Media Contact

Jessica McBride, Quantum Workplace, 1 5316000513, [email protected], www.QuantumWorkplace.com

SOURCE Quantum Workplace