Quantumtronix Advances Precision Nutrition With Patent-Pending 'Multi-Target Cellular Delivery Network' as Carno Lux Sells Out in Record 60 Days

This is not a treatment. This is not a cure. It is a precision-engineered system designed to maximize the body's own cellular resilience." — Philip Yu, Founder & CEO, Quantumtronix Inc Post this

The Patent-Pending Innovation: A Synergistic Multi-Target Delivery Network (U.S. Provisional Patent Application No. 64/043,250)

Built upon Quantumtronix's proprietary alkaline mineral foundation, the patent-pending core of Carno Lux is a coordinated 5-component delivery network — each ingredient assigned a specific biological role, working in concert to support precision nutrient delivery at the cellular level. These compounds are sourced from rare specialty ingredients from U.S.-based S. and fine botanical extracts from France-based R.:

Target Navigation (Pterostilbene): Acting as a highly efficient lipophilic carrier, Pterostilbene helps water-soluble compounds bypass lipid barriers and supports blood-brain barrier (BBB) penetration, facilitating enhanced intracellular delivery.





Cellular Engine (L-Carnosine): The primary bioactive dipeptide. Once navigated into the cell, it helps support the body's natural defense against glycation — the bonding of sugars to proteins linked to cellular aging.





Bio-Shield (Microencapsulated SOD): A key endogenous antioxidant enzyme. Utilizing an advanced microencapsulation matrix, this Bio-Shield survives the harsh gastric environment to support the body's natural free radical defense at the optimal absorption site.





System Booster (Bioavailable Zinc): An essential structural cofactor. Zinc helps convert resting Apo-SOD enzymes into their fully active state, supporting the body's antioxidant capacity while also supporting natural DNA repair processes.





Logistics Network (Ginkgo Biloba Extract): Supports cerebral and peripheral microcirculation, helping to broaden bio-electrical conductivity pathways and ensuring all system components can rapidly reach their cellular destinations.

The Proprietary Foundation: 'Bio-Optical Cable' Effect and Alkaline Mineral Technology

Before the patent-pending delivery network can function, the body's internal environment must be optimized. This is Quantumtronix's foundational proprietary technology — independent of the patent filing — a High-Temperature Calcined Alkaline Mineral Salt matrix, processed at 1,200°C to eliminate impurities and stabilize the mineral structure. Unlike conventional salts, this calcination process produces a uniquely conductive mineral compound that supports pH balance and mineral homeostasis.

Quantumtronix describes this as the "Bio-Optical Cable" effect: Quantumtronix's exclusive alkaline mineral foundation acts as a highly conductive internal medium — optimizing the body's bioelectrical environment so that the patent-pending 5-component delivery network above can operate at its full potential, perfectly synchronizing the Signal with the Substance. This proprietary calcined mineral compound is the foundational raw material of the Carno Lux formulation, available independently as Quantumtronix's ΑΦΩΠ Pure Mineral Salt

What's Next: Zapfizz 1250 and Global Kickstarter Campaign

Building on the commercial validation of Carno Lux, Quantumtronix is in final performance testing for Zapfizz 1250 — a next-generation alkaline electrolyte beverage designed for on-the-go cellular hydration and bioelectrical conductivity support. Formulation patents for Zapfizz 1250 are currently in preparation. The global Kickstarter campaign is expected to launch in the coming months, offering early backers exclusive access to the complete bestn™ hardware-and-formulation bundle.

Statement from Philip Yu, Founder & CEO

"Harvard Medical School Professor of Genetics Dr. David Sinclair has long argued that aging is not an inevitability — it is a disease. We agree. And in an era where the scientific community is finally treating aging as a root biological condition, we asked ourselves a harder question: rather than waiting to treat its consequences, how do we address it at the source?

The answer begins at the Hayflick Limit. Science has established that normal human cells divide approximately 40 to 60 times before reaching their replicative boundary. At this threshold, cells do not simply die — they enter senescence. Researchers now call them 'zombie cells': cells that stop functioning yet refuse to die, instead releasing a chronic inflammatory cocktail known as SASP — Senescence-Associated Secretory Phenotype — that poisons surrounding healthy tissue and has been linked to age-related health decline. Research suggests even a small accumulation of senescent cells can initiate this degenerative process.

The scientific community's current response is senolytics — molecules designed to selectively destroy zombie cells. We took a different path. Our belief is that the more powerful intervention happens earlier: at the stage where cellular balance matters most. That is the philosophy behind Carno Lux and the bestn™ framework — Bio-Shield, Engine, System Booster, Target Navigation, Network.

This is not a treatment. This is not a cure. It is a precision-engineered system designed to maximize the body's own cellular resilience — to support the self-renewal capacity that keeps healthy cells healthy, and to restore the biological balance from which recovery becomes possible."

— Philip Yu, Founder & CEO, Quantumtronix Inc.

About Quantumtronix Inc.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Quantumtronix Inc. develops integrated wellness platforms that harmonize wearable energy-harvesting hardware with advanced molecular nutrition to support human longevity and performance. northernsci.com | quantumtronix.net

Media Contact

Philip Yu, Founder & CEO — Quantumtronix Inc.

Phone: +1 365-391-0099

Email: LAB(at)NORTHERNSCI(dot)COM

Web: northernsci.com | quantumtronix.net

Legal Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Philip Yu, Quantumtronix, 1 3653910099 0, [email protected], quantumtronix.net

Philip Yu, Quantumtronix Inc, 1 3653910099 0, [email protected], quantumtronix.net

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SOURCE Quantumtronix